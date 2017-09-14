Register
01:39 GMT +315 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    This Sept. 6, 2016, photo released by the U.S. Marine Corps shows Marines with the 2nd Amphibious Assault Battalion aboard AAV-7 Amphibious Assault vehicles during an exercise on the Cumberland River in Nashville, Tenn.

    Five US Marines From Fiery Accident at Camp Pendleton in Critical Condition

    © AP Photo/ Lance Cpl. Jered Stone
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    143303

    Early Wednesday morning a total of 15 Marines from Camp Pendleton found themselves being evacuated to medical centers after a training exercise went haywire - five of those Marines are now in critical condition.

    According to a statement from the Marine Corps, the Marines were involved in a scheduled land-based combat readiness evaluation when at approximately 9:33 a.m. local time their amphibious assault vehicle caught fire.

    Though all service members were able to escape from the fire-engulfed vehicle, all 15 members sustained injuries.

    The entrance to Marine Corps base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California
    © AP Photo/ Gregory Bull
    Fiery Training Accident Leaves 15 US Marines Injured at Camp Pendleton
    Eight of the Marines were directed to the Burn Center at the University of California San Diego Health center, while four others were sent to UC's Irvine Medical Center. From the 12, five Marines were deemed in critical condition, five in serious condition, and two others were receiving treatment for an "unknown medical condition."

    From the remaining three, one who is now in stable condition was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, while the two others, who sustained minor injuries, were treated at the naval hospital at the base.

    The injured 15 Marines came from the 1st Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment and 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion.

    "The 1st Marine Division would like to thank the civilian and military emergency personnel who responded immediately to the situation and allowed the injured Marines to receive rapid care," 1st Lt. Paul Gainey, a spokesperson for the 1st Division, said in a statement late Wednesday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Marines and their families affected by this incident."

    The statement also indicated the vehicle involved in the fiery accident was a sea to land transport that the US military has used since the 1970s. Currently unknown, officials have launched an investigation to pinpoint the cause of the blaze.

    Back in July, 15 other Marines were killed, along with one sailor, after a KC-130T Hercules Transport aircraft crashed in Mississippi.

    Related:

    Russian Baltic Fleet Marines Practice Amphibious Assault in Kaliningrad
    Aircraft Crashes Compel US Marines to Order 24-Hour Universal Stand Down
    US Marines Field Mobile 3-D Printing Machine Shop to Produce Spare Parts
    US Marines, Japanese Forces Conduct Joint Training Exercise Northern Viper
    US Marines Commanders Fired as Corps Tackles Sexist Abuse Scandal
    Tags:
    Camp Pendleton, USMC, US Marines, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok