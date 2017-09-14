Register
20:28 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    A Russian soldier watches a transporter-loader place an Iskander-M shorter-range missile onto a self-propelled launcher during an exercise involving missile and artillery units of the Eastern Military District's Fifth Russian Army in the Primorye Territory

    Iskander Systems Developer Takes INF Treaty Into Account When Creating New Arms

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Orlov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 46630

    The developer of the Iskander-M has shed the light on the weapons' compliance with the INF Treaty between Russia and the US, as well as spoke about the ballistic missile system's capabilities.

    KOLOMNA (Sputnik) — Russia's Research and Production Corporation Konstruktorskoye Byuro Mashynostroyeniya (RPC KBM), known as the developer of the Iskander missile systems, takes the limitations imposed by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty into consideration when developing new weapons, the company's general designer said Thursday.

    "We take into consideration [the provisions of the INF Treaty] very carefully and take steps in order to avoid any quibbling," Valery Kashin told reporters.

    Iskander shorter-range missile systems at the military parade devoted to the 72nd anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, on the Red Square in Moscow.
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Vilf
    It's Not a Toy: Why Russia Restricts Sale of Iskander Missile Systems to Its Closest Partners
    The KBM official added that the company had been significantly hit by the decision to discontinue production of the OTR-23 Oka missile systems even though they did not fall into category of weapons banned under the 1987 INF treaty, which prohibits the development, deployment and testing of ground-launched ballistic or cruise missiles with ranges between 300 and 3,400 miles.

    He also spoke about the Iskander-M tactical ballistic missile system's capabilities, saying that it can fire seven different types of missiles.

    "Even after completing the state testing of the system, in 2012, we realized that we had not exhausted all the potential of Iskander, we have been continuing development of new missiles. Iskander-M is now equipped with seven types of missiles, and may be even more," Kashin said.

    The Russian Defense Ministry has approved a plan to modernize the Iskander-M, which is expected to be in service in the Russian army in the next 20-30 years, he added.

    Iskander-M missile system during a military machine demonstration at the Alabino training ground
    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    All Missile Units of Russia's Ground Forces to be Equipped With Iskander-M By 2020
    "We want to move forward, so we have now prepared the proposal to the Defense Ministry, it is now being approved and in general, it has already received a nod. It is not necessary to start from scratch, we must work to develop the existing capabilities of the system. Iskander will exist for a long time. It is clear it should live for another 20-30 years, the demands and tasks will change, and it must be able to solve them adequately," KBM chief said.

    The Iskander-M (NATO reporting name SS-26 Stone) is a mobile short-range ballistic missile system designed to destroy a wide variety of ground targets at a range of up to 500 kilometers (over 300 miles). At present, the supply of Iskander-M brigade-size sets to the Russian army is being completed, under a contract signed with the Defense Ministry in 2011 (the whole agreement provides for the supply of 10 brigade sets).

    Related:

    Russia to Export Iskander Systems to Foreign Partners
    Russian Iskander Missile Teams Moved to Astrakhan Region for Drills
    Russian Army Receives Iskander Missile System, Kalibr Cruise Missiles
    Azerbaijan Capable of Downing Missiles of Iskander Systems - MoD
    Iskander Missile System Drills Held in Russia's Eastern Military District
    Tags:
    Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), Iskander-M ballistic missile systems, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Vroom Vroom! Hottest Wheels of the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show
    Global Gun Store
    Global Gun Store
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok