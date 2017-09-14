Register
17:28 GMT +314 September 2017
Live
    Search
    British pounds

    UK Ministry of Defense Paid Out Millions in Compensation Claims in 2016

    CC BY 2.0 / Victor / British pounds
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 3011

    UK Ministry of Defense compensation figures for the 2016-17 financial year have been released, mere days after other exposures indicated the MoD is prepared to go to extreme lengths to combat claims.

    Statistics on compensation claims against the UK Ministry of Defense have been released, indicating total payments increased, while the total number of claims fell. 

    ​In the financial year 2016-17, total payments made by the MoD for compensation claims and associated costs were some US$135 million (101 million pounds), including claimants' legal costs, a 13 percent year-on-year rise. The MoD's own legal costs were around US$21 million.

    The highest value claim settled in 2016-17 was for catastrophic injuries sustained as a result of a road traffic accident involving a UK military vehicle, at US$7.34 billion.

    The total number of new claims brought against the MoD was 4,390, a decrease of around 9 percent compared with 2015-16 — this included 1,317 service personnel employer's liability claims, with resultant costs running to US$80 million.

    Members of Britain's armed forces parade to their positions outside St Paul’s Cathedral, in central London, for the Service of Commemoration – Afghanistan, Friday, March 13, 2015
    © AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Record Number of UK Army Veterans With Mental Disorders Receive Compensation
    Such claims include defective enlistment, false prosecution, unlawful detention, low flying claims (related to military low flying activity in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland), maritime claims (including accidents, salvage, collisions and damage to fishing gear) and clinical negligence claims for compensation from service personnel and their dependents where it is alleged the MoD had acted negligently.

    Moreover, 237 civilian employer liability claims were settled in 2016/17, with costs running to US$22.16 million. Public liability claims (including personal injury, property damage and miscellaneous financial losses) stood at 1,095, costing US$17 million in all (of which US$11 million was accounted for by motor claims).

    When compensation claims are received by the MoD, the primary consideration is (perhaps predictably) whether  the Ministry of Defense has a legal liability to pay compensation.

    The amount of compensation paid is said to be determined by common law principles, which take account such factors as individual pain and suffering, degree of injury, property losses, past and future financial losses and level of care required. The majority of cases are settled via negotiation, saving parties involved the additional costs of court appearances — and the MoD from public embarrassment.  

    Fighting Back

    However, freedom of information requests filed by campaigner Omran Belhadi indicate the MoD is willing and able to expend vast sums on fighting compensation claims. In particular, officials spent over US$1 million on lawyer fees unsuccessfully trying to deny responsibility for the deaths of soldiers killed in lightly armored Snatch Land Rovers in Afghanistan and Iraq.

    ​Lawyers argued the MoD did not have a duty of care to those killed using the vehicles, which were nicknamed "mobile coffins" in Northern Ireland, due to their vulnerability to bombs.

    Families whose children died in Snatch Land Rovers brought compensation claims against the government under legislation covering negligence and human rights, and in 2013, the Supreme Court found, based on human rights legislation, the army did have a duty of care to soldiers killed in combat.

    ​Of that sum, around US$226,290 was spent on government lawyers and barristers on a case brought by Sue Smith, whose son, Private Phillip Hewett, 21, died in July 2005 after the Snatch Land Rover he was traveling in was blown up in Amara, southeast Iraq.

    "This was a staggering waste of taxpayers' money. Thanks to the courage of the bereaved families — and reliance on the Human Rights Act — the government was compelled to do what is right and apologize. It is a disgrace that it took 12 years to get here. These cases highlight how much we need the Human Rights Act. Justice could not be achieved without it. Any plans to repeal the Act must be permanently abandoned," Belhadi commented.

    Moving forward, the MoD plans to introduce a new compensation scheme that will do away with the need to prove negligence and divert cases away from the courts, proposals which have caused misgivings among service families who have campaigned to reveal flaws in army equipment. The department is also planning to suspend human rights legislation in future wars.

    The Law Society, which represents solicitors in England and Wales, is opposing the scheme.

    Related:

    UK Defense Ministry to Spend $4.8 Bln on Construction of 3 Type 26 Frigates
    Iraqi Civilians v UK Ministry of Defense: Supreme Court Blocks Abuse Case
    Fascists in the House: German Army Abuse Complaints Rise
    Iraq, Afghanistan Wars Possibly Influenced Racial Abuse in US Army - Group
    Tags:
    military compensation, legal fees, medical negligence, gross negligence, compensation, Afghanistan War, Iraq War, Ministry of Defense, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Zaryadye: History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    History, Urbanism and Nature Come Together in Moscow's Newest Park
    Careful Erdogan
    Better Safe Than Sorry
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok