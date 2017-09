Two Russian submarines in the Mediterranean attacked Daesh targets in Syria on Thursday with seven Kalibr cruise missiles. The video, released by the Russian Defense Ministry, shows the missiles being launched from a submerged position.

The submarines Veliky Novgorod and Kolpino of the Russian Black Sea Fleet hit command centers, communication hubs, as well as ammunition depots in the Daesh-controlled areas to the east of the city of Deir ez-Zor from a distance of 500-650 kilometers. "Objective control data confirmed the destruction of all planned targets," the Defense Ministry said.