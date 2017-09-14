Boeing Wins $676.5Mln to Manufacture F-18 Combat Aircraft for the US Navy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Boeing has been awarded a more than $676-million contract to produce six F/A-18E and eight F/A-18F Super Hornet combat aircraft, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.
"The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, is being awarded $676,575,190 to a previously awarded contract for three full-rate production and delivery of six Lot 41 F/A-18E and eight F/A-18F aircraft," the release stated on Wednesday.
The US Naval Air Systems Command awarded the contract, according to the release.
