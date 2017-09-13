Register
11:28 GMT +313 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Shooter game

    Boys Will Be Boys: Finnish Army Blows Millions of Euros on Video Games

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 7401

    Gaming is rapidly becoming an essential part of conscript training. Striving to keep abreast of modern technology and digital warfare, the Finnish Armed Forces have invested in computer games to simulate a combat environment.

    To the joy of all the gamers in the Finnish army, Finland has invested some €3 million in video games for military needs. Altogether, simulator rooms across Finland will be equipped with some 1,200 computers, allowing every unit to practice virtual combat simulations.

    The Virtual Battle Space 3 program is based on a commercial gaming platform modified by the Armed Forces for their own purposes. In the game, players use characters dressed in Finnish Army uniforms that carry authentic-looking arms and gear. It is also possible to implement various training scenarios simulating real combat environments.

    Soldiers from the Finnish Army stand in formation during the Saber Strike 2014 opening ceremony here, June 9, 2014
    © Flickr/ US Army Europe Images
    Finns Mull Co-Housing Male, Female Conscripts to Boost Equality, Morale
    A garden variety example of a game mission is to track down and possibly detain armed intruders operating in two separate areas.

    According to Lieutenant Topi Hannula of the Karelia Air Wing of the Finnish Air Force, this approach to training is cost-effective. If necessary, drill supervisors, can replicate the situation without using real ammunition or other forms of ordnance.

    "We can do the kinds of things that we would not necessarily be able to do live in field and terrain conditions," Topi Hannula told Finnish national broadcaster Yle.

    Another benefit of video gaming compared with real combat simulation is the availability of a bird's eye perspective, which facilitates following troop movements.

    "We can see what everyone is doing at all stages. This allows us to train simple maneuvers and take a larger scenario out into the field afterwards, when the basics have been learned," Hannula added.

    Girls with guns
    CC0
    Jumping the Gun? Finland Ends Firearm Psych Evals, Accepts Online Applications
    Although many conscripts are avid gamers, some are not quite convinced of the benefits of virtual training.

    "I just don't know if there's any use in this, sad to say," Villi Laukkanen, a conscript from Tuusniemi remarked.

    According to Hannula, virtual training makes it impossible to practice such basic skills as disguise and camouflage. Additionally, a computer game fails to convey how exactly it feels making one's way through swamps and thickets weighed down in heavy gear and equipment, anticipating a skirmish.

    Despite the fact that virtual combat simulation is a far cry from real exercises, let alone real combat, virtual drills are meant to supplement, not replace physical exercises.

    ​The Finnish Armed Forces are based on universal male conscription. In recent years, the percentage of female volunteers has been rising. All men aged 18 years and over are mandated to serve either six, nine or twelve months, with the option of alternative service. Some 27,000 conscripts are trained annually.

    In peace time, Finland has a standing strength of 16,000 troops. Its conscript-based armed forces are capable of mobilizing up to 230,000 combat troops and service personnel within one to four weeks, which is the largest in Scandinavia.

    Related:

    Finland Beefs Up Border Guard to Fight Off 'Little Green Men'
    Finland's Cold War Tunnels: Russia's 'Calm Line' to Cure This 'Schizophrenia'
    Tags:
    armed forces, defense, video games, computer games, Finland, Scandinavia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok