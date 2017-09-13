Register
10:51 GMT +313 September 2017
Live
    Search
    This picture taken by the Republic of Korea Air Force on January 10, 2016 and released via Yonhap news agency shows a US B-52 Stratofortress (C) flying with South Korean F-15K fighter jets (bottom) and US F-16 fighter jets (top) over South Korea

    Seoul Conducts Live-Fire Drills to Practice Bombing Key Pyongyang Facilities

    © AFP 2017/ YONHAP
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10811

    South Korea conducts drills involving German Taurus KEPD 350 and F-15K Slam Eagle fighter jets to practice precision bombing of North Korean key facilities.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Seoul has successfully carried out its first live-fire exercise with the use of German Taurus KEPD 350 air-launched cruise missile, local media reported Wednesday.

    The exercise took place in the southern Chungcheongnam-do province on Tuesday with the participation of F-15K Slam Eagle fighter jets, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Air Force.

    The drills were aimed at practicing precision bombing of North Korean key facilities as well as at testing the integration of the German missiles with South Korean fighter jets, the media outlet said.

    Seoul plans to accelerate its deployment of the Taurus missile for strengthening its military air power amid the continuing missile and nuclear tests by Pyongyang, according to Yonhap, citing the South Korean military procurement agency Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

    • A Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missile. (File)
      A Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missile. (File)
      CC0 / axesofevil2000
    • This picture taken by the Republic of Korea Air Force on January 10, 2016 and released via Yonhap news agency shows a US B-52 Stratofortress (bottom R) flying with South Korean F-15K fighter jets (top) and US F-16 fighter jets (bottom L) over South Korea
      This picture taken by the Republic of Korea Air Force on January 10, 2016 and released via Yonhap news agency shows a US B-52 Stratofortress (bottom R) flying with South Korean F-15K fighter jets (top) and US F-16 fighter jets (bottom L) over South Korea
      © AFP 2017/ YONHAP
    1 / 2
    CC0 / axesofevil2000
    A Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missile. (File)

    Taurus KEPD 350 is a high precision long-range air-to-surface missile produced by Taurus Systems, a joint venture of Germany's MBDA Deutschland GmbH and Sweden's Saab Bofors Dynamics and used by Germany and Spain alongside South Korea.

    South Korea received its first Taurus KEPD 350 missiles in October 2016 and is currently in the course of deploying a total of 170 missiles on its soil. According to media reports, Seoul wants to order another 90 Taurus missiles from Germany.

    Tags:
    military drills, Taurus cruise missile, F-15, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok