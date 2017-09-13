Register
02:01 GMT +313 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Military & Intelligence

    Russia Ready to Discuss With US Extension of New START

    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 6210

    Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Mikhail Ulyanov says that the country intends to discuss with the US the possibility of the New START Treaty prolongation.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is ready to discuss with the United States the extension of the Treaty on the Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (New START Treaty), Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control, Mikhail Ulyanov, said Tuesday.

    "Speaking about the new START, we should achieve the benchmarks for launchers and warheads by February 5, 2018, a lot of work should be done on this. As a matter of principle, the new START, which will be valid until 2021, provides for the possibility of a five-year extension. We have not taken a clear decision about it so far, but we are ready to consider such a possibility, at the very least, to discuss it with the United States," Ulyanov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspapser.

    Ulyanov added that in order to begin the negotiations of the treaty's prolongation Washington should indicate that it considers the possibility to extend the new START.

    Russian Foreign Ministry building
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    Russia, US Agree on the Need to Comply With New START Treaty - Moscow
    The New START Treaty entered into force on February 5, 2011. It stipulates that the United States and Russia must meet the Treaty’s central limits on strategic arms by February 5, 2018. The limits include the decrease of the number of weapons by the parties to 700 deployed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), 1,550 nuclear warheads on deployed ICBMs and 800 deployed and non-deployed ICBM launchers.

    Related:

    Germany Stands for Prolongation of US-Russia New START Treaty
    Russia Ready to Discuss Extension of New START Treaty With US - Foreign Ministry
    Russia Upgrading Nuclear Forces to Reach Cap Allowed by New START Treaty
    Russia 'Categorically Against' Trump's Possible Suspension of New START Treaty
    Russian Lawmaker Calls for New START Treaty Talks With Trump
    Prospects of New START Treaty Depend on Washington's Stance - Kremlin
    Tillerson: US Should Continue Engagement With Russia Under New START Treaty
    Tags:
    new start, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok