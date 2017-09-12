Register
23:22 GMT +312 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Nag missile and the Nag missile Carrier Vehicle (NAMICA)

    Cobra’s Venom: India’s Homegrown Anti-Tank Missile Impresses in Tests

    CC BY-SA 2.5 / Ajai Shukla / Nag missile
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 45370

    India has successfully tested their domestically produced “Nag” anti-tank guided missile (ATGM,) reports the Indian Ministry of Defense (MoD.) The Nag is meant to eventually replace foreign-made missiles to become the Indian military’s first and primary anti-tank weapon.

    "India's indigenously developed 3rd generation Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM), Nag has been successfully flight tested twice by DRDO (Defense Research and Development Organization) on 8-9-2017 against two different targets in the ranges of Rajasthan," reads the MoD's press release reads. "The ATGM Nag missile has successfully hit both the targets under different ranges and conditions with very high accuracy as desired by the Armed Forces."

    "With these two successful flight trials, and the flight test conducted earlier in June in the peak of summer, the complete functionality of Nag ATGM along with launcher system NAMICA has been established and marked the successful completion of development trials of Nag Missile," the MoD statement went on to say.

    This 18 November 2000 DOD filer shows Corporal Allen Dantes, a Manila, Philippines native and Private First Class Ric Johnson, Newark N.J. native, both from Javelin Platoon, Weapons Company, Battalion Landing Team 2/2, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), launching the first Javelin Missile ever to fired by deployed MEU during Exercise Slunj 2000 in Croatia
    © AFP 2017/ DOD
    Pentagon Awards $133Mln in Javelin Anti-Tank Missiles for Jordan, Qatar

    The DRDO has been working on the Nag (Hindi for "Cobra") since 2009, spending approximately $47 million on its development. Nag is a fire-and-forget missile equipped with a targeting system that visually identifies targets before locking on and firing at targets up to 2.5 miles away.

    They have also designed a missile carrier, the NAMICA, an improved version of the Soviet-designed BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle that India uses extensively. The NAMICA has a retractable armored launcher that can carry four salvos of three missiles apiece.

    The tests have been very promising, with few stumbling blocks. The final development trials were held in September 2016, and the Nag triumphed and entered mass production.

    Israeli soldier with MR/LR type Spike launcher
    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Natan Flayer
    Israel’s Rafael Sets Up Anti-Tank Guided Missile Facility With Indian Partner

    The DRDO is also working on the Helicopter-launched Nag, or the HeliNa for short. Its range is nearly twice that of the ground-based variant, and it will soon be a main armament of India's fleet of light combat helicopters. India intends to add their first domestically-produced attack helicopters to their Air Force's repertoire in 2018.

    The HeliNa is still in development, and until it's completed India will have to rely on foreign-made air-launched anti-tank missiles for their combat helicopters.

    At present, India primarily uses American, European, Israeli, Russian, and Soviet-made anti-tank missiles. The Nag is meant to phase out all of these these foreign weapons as part of New Delhi's "Make in India" initiative, a major part of which is to decrease India's reliance on foreign-made weapons.

    Related:

    US Anti-Tank Missiles for Ukraine: Will It Just Be the Beginning?
    RT Stringer Died in Daesh's Anti-Tank Missile Attack - Syrian Military Source
    Syrian Troops Find Dozens of US Anti-Tank Missile Systems in Latakia Province
    Russia Delivers More Anti-Tank Missile Systems to Azerbaijan (VIDEO)
    India Develops Powerful Pulse Detonation Engine for Cruise, Anti-Tank Missiles
    Tags:
    Make in India, guided missile, anti-tank missile, Nag Anti-Tank Guided Missile, India's Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), Indian Defense Ministry, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Russia's Aviation School Selects Best Candidates for Military Aviatrixes
    Shedding Light
    Shedding Light
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok