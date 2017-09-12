Russian Strategic Missile Forces Capability Unaffected by Solar Storm

The Russian Defense Ministry reports that the current solar storm will not affect combat capabilities of the country's Strategic Missile Forces.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The ongoing protracted geomagnetic storm, caused by intense solar activity, will have no significant impact on combat capabilities of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said Monday.

"The protracted geomagnetic storm, caused by a series of solar flares, will not significantly affect the operational capability of command-and-control systems of the Strategic Missile Forces. Experts forecast new X-class solar flares in the coming days. Despite the unprecedented duration of the solar flare activity, it will not affect command-and-control systems," the ministry’s press service said in a statement.

According to the statement, the command-and-control systems of the Strategic Missile Forces ensure reliable protection from any external impact on the combat capability of Russian troops.

The Laboratory of X-Ray Astronomy of the Sun, a subdivision of the Spectroscopy department in the Lebedev Institute of the Russian Academy of Science, registered five X-class solar flares on Sunday. The X-class denotes the most intense solar flares.