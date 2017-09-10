Register
19:48 GMT +310 September 2017
Live
    Search
    Firing a GSh-18 underwater pistol during an exercise at Baikal. Russian MHA's internal troop divers train at the Severobaikalsk marine training center

    Top Five Lesser-Known Pistols Used by Russia's Spetsnaz and Security Services

    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 108 0 0

    Military journalist Andrei Kotz gives his take on five of the best lesser-known pistols in the arsenals of Russia's police, security and special forces.

    Last week, Russia's Kalashnikov Concern unveiled the PL-15K, a new nine-millimeter semi-automatic pistol. The gun weighs just 700 grams, has a 14 round clip of 9x19mm caliber rounds, an ergonomic handle and a high reliability factor. 

    Marine Corps exercises in Krasnodar Territory
    © Sputnik/ Nikolay Hiznyak
    Tank Busters: The Top 5 Man-Portable Anti-Armor Systems in the World
    The company says its weapon could become as a replacement to the legendary Makarov PM ('Pistolet Makarova'), the Soviet handgun which has been the standard military and police sidearm since its introduction in 1951. Other pistols, including the PYa, have since been introduced, but the Pistolet Makarova continues to enjoy widespread use in the Russian security services.

    Amid the discussion of a new standard issue pistol, RIA Novosti military observer Andrei Kotz decided to take a look at five excellent but somewhat more obscure Russian-made pistols that are in widespread use.

    Silent Assassin

    The PSS pistol, created by the Moscow-regional Central Scientific Research Institute for Precision Machine Engineering (TsNIITochMash) for use by Spetsnaz, was adopted in 1983. The gun's sealed cartridge system allows for silent firing with no muzzle flash at a range of up to 50 meters. The gun doesn't require a large silencer, and has very compact dimensions of just 170mm, and a weight of 850 grams.

    PSS silent pistol
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Vitaly V. Kuzmin / 6P28
    PSS silent pistol

    According to Kotz, "the main distinguishing feature of the PSS is its 7.62x41.5mm SP-4 cartridge, specially created for the weapon, which has a very interesting action mechanic. A special piston is fitted between the powder charge and the bullet in the cartridge. When fired, the powder gases hit the piston, which pushes the bullet out of the barrel, wedging the neck of its casing. In this way, powder gases remain inside the casing, almost completely eliminating noise caused by firing."

    "The PPS has a capacity of only six rounds, but more are not needed for performing any special tasks. This includes things like eliminating a sentry quietly and with one shot. Rumor has it that FSB special forces used this pistol in March 2000, when they liquidated the bodyguards of Chechen bandit Salman Raduyev before taking him into custody."

    The Gun Version of a Swiss Army Knife

    The second sidearm on Kotz's list is the OTs-27 Berdysh ('Poleaxe'), a versatile handgun created by the Tula Instrument Design Bureau and adopted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs in 2002, although it was originally meant for use by the Armed Forces.

    The OTs-27 Berdish with its interchangable barrels
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Vitaly V. Kuzmin / OTs-27 Berdish
    The OTs-27 Berdish with its interchangable barrels

    According to the expert, the defining feature of this weapon is its "omnivorous" nature. "It can shoot 9x18mm, 9x19mm, and 7.62x25mm rounds. To do this, it is enough simply to change out the quickly detachable barrel and the magazine. For law enforcement, which has a broad range of ammunition in its arsenal, this gun arrived at the perfect moment. The OTs-27 is used by security police, as well as prosecutors and prosecutor's office investigators for self-defense."

    The Most Compact

    The T-90 tank
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    WATCH: One of Russia's Most Advanced Tanks Demonstrates Its Power (VIDEO)
    The P-96M, another design by the Tula Instrument Design Bureau, has not enjoyed particularly wide application, but was adopted as the Federal Bailiff Service's standard sidearm in 2003. According to Kotz, the gun has some interesting and unique tactical and technical characteristics:

    "It has a length of only 150 mm, and weighs slightly less than 500 grams. At the same time, it accommodates 14 9x18mm rounds.  The gun is perfect for concealed carry. In addition to bailiffs, these weapons are used by prosecutor's office investigators, as well as a number of police units at the Ministry of Internal Affairs."

    The P-96M
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Vitaly V. Kuzmin / P-96M
    The P-96M

    An Armor-Piercing Handgun

    In late 1996, the special forces of the FSB and the FSO (the service guarding top Russian officials, including the president) began to receive the SPS, a TsNIITochMash semi-automatic sidearm design developed in the early 1990s.

    Kotz noted that in the hands of skillful marksman, this weapon can hit targets at a range of up 100 meters, but more importantly, "disable vehicles and effectively punch through all types of bulletproof vests at close range. This was made possible thanks to the use of a special 9x21mm armor-piercing round. At a range of 50 meters, it can penetrate a IIIA-class vest, a sheet of steel 5 mm thick, or titanium 2.4 mm thick. No other Russian side arm can boast of having such armor piercing capabilities."

    9mm SR1PM pistol
    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Vitaly V. Kuzmin / 9mm SR1PM pistol
    9mm SR1PM pistol

    "In addition," the analyst wrote, "other cartridges have been developed for this weapon, including the SR11 low-ricochet round, the SR12 hollow point round, and the SR13 armor-piercing tracer. In 2013, the SPS began to be introduced into army special forces units."

    Highest Ammo Capacity

    The final weapon on Kotz's list is the GSh-18, a Tula Arms Factory design which holds the record for best magazine capacity among Soviet and Russian handgun designs. The sidearm can hold up to 18 rounds – double that of the Makarov PM. The gun's design features polymer frame with steel inserts, reducing its weight and recoil momentum. The GSh-18 was adopted by the armed units of the Ministry of Justice in 2000, by the special forces and certain categories of employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Federal Bailiff Service in 2006.

    Tags:
    top five, pistol, handguns, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Cats on Tracks: A Ride Aboard the Japanese Feline Train Cafe
    Cats on Tracks: A Ride Aboard the Japanese Feline Train Cafe
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok