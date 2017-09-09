Register
00:06 GMT +310 September 2017
Live
    Search
    HK G 36 guns are pictured at a show room of arms manufacturer Heckler & Koch 's company headquarters in Oberndorf, Germany.

    German Weapons Maker to Stop Selling Guns in ‘Crisis Regions’

    © REUTERS/ RALPH ORLOWSKI
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    19710

    German weapons manufacturer Heckler & Koch has declared its intention to stop gun sales to entities in regions around the globe that have been deemed to be warzones or to countries that have repeatedly failed a litmus test of corruption and democracy standards.

    Established in 1949, Heckler & Koch has now adopted the most ethical retail policy in the world, according to multiple reports.

    Smoke rises after Saudi-led airstrikes hit a food factory in Sanaa, Yemen. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Hani Mohammed
    Western Arms Sales to Saudi-Led Coalition Part of 'Lucrative Economic Policy'

    Countries in the gun manufacturer's current ban include Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and any and all African countries.

    While the gunmaker did not not make an official announcement of its newly-implemented ban, a side note in the company's most recent annual report in August affirmed that sales would no longer be permitted to entities within "the crisis regions of this world," cited by the Guardian.

    Indications are that Heckler and Koch is the first weapons manufacturer whose ethical standards are more stringent than that of the government in which a gunmaker resides.

    The German weapons developer affirmed that it would only sell to to entities in "green countries," defined as either membership in the NATO military bloc or "NATO-equivalent" (Japan, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand); entities meeting Transparency International's annual corruption perceptions index, and the Economist magazine's democracy index, cited by Forbes.com.

    The company has also declared its intention to study the unprecedented concept of creating a compensation fund for victims of weapons that it has made and sold.

    The new policy is an about-face following the 2010 revelation that it had been illegally selling high-powered G36 assault rifles to Mexico, according to a DW.com report cited by Reuters.

    An estimated 15 million Heckler and Koch G3 rifles are said to be in circulation around the world, and anti-violence organizations including Aktion Aufschrei — Stoppt den Waffenhandel (Action Outcry — Stop the Arms Trade) state that a person is killed by the gunmaker's bullets every 13 minutes, according to the Guardian.

    Heckler & Koch will honor previously-signed contracts, according to reports, and the new policy will not change its relationship with the US, one of its largest markets.

    Related:

    Arms Trade in France's Neighborhoods Resembles 'Principle of Atomic Bomb'
    Arms Stocks Soar While Trump, Kim Trade Threats
    Global Arms Trade Hits Cold War Levels, Driven by Demand from Asia, Middle East
    Tags:
    weapons market, arms trade, weapons, handguns, assault rifles, G36, NATO, Heckler & Koch, Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Australia, Switzerland, Japan, Egypt, Israel, Turkey, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The 20 Most Beautiful Countries in the World According to Rough Guides
    #MustVisit: The 20 Most Beautiful Countries According to Rough Guides
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Saving Private Jihadi
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok