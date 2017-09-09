Russia's FSB May Take Charge of Cyberattacks Response System

The Russian Federal Security Service may expand its authority in the state system of detection and management of cyberattacks.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) may expand its authority in the state system of detection and management of cyberattacks, according to a document issued on the Russian legal information website on Friday.

The draft proposes to amend the president's decree of January 15, 2013 on establishment of the state system of detection, prevention and elimination of consequences of cyberattacks on Russian digital resources. The amendments will entrust the FSB with ensuring the maintenance of this system.

In accordance with the document, the FSB should "organize and carry out work on ensuring operation of the state system and control it."

In July, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a package of government bills aimed at protecting the country’s critical information infrastructure against cyberattacks into law. According to the law, critical infrastructure includes digital systems and telecommunication networks belonging to government agencies, nuclear and aerospace industries, as well as a number of other areas. Creating malware for cyberattacks and causing significant damage to critical infrastructure may be punishable by up to 10 years in jail. The law will enter into force on January 1, 2018.