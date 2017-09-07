WATCH Syrian Army Liberate the Strategic City of Akerbat

A Syrian military source shared an insight into how the Syrian Arab Army managed to liberate the city of Akerbat in the province of Hama from Daesh terrorists.

A Syrian major in an interview with Sputnik said that the assault by the Syrian Army’s infantry was preceded by artillery shelling, which forced the militants to leave their positions.

“The Syrian Army had set fire points in two main directions: in the east of the cities of Al Salmiyah and Homs. This allowed us to close the ring and destroy the important fortifications of the terrorists,” the mayor said.

He further said that it is necessary to stress the great role played by armored vehicles, tanks and armored personnel carriers, which accompanied the soldiers throughout the battle.

The major said that the considerable assistance was provided by aviation, which prevented the militants from relocating or running away from the soldier’s assault.

“As a result, the ring around the terrorists in Akerbat became tight and that forced the terrorists to surrender or die,” the source said.

On September 2, the Syrian Army, with the support of the Russian Aerospace Force liberated the city of Akerbat from Daesh terrorist. The city is a strategically important point in the province of Hama.



