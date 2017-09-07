Israel, Syria Show Interest in Russian 'Terminator' Combat Vehicles

The Russian 'Terminator' combat vehicle has attracted the interest of two Middle Eastern states.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Israel and Syria have shown interest in the purchase of Russian "Terminator"-type tank support combat vehicles (BMPT), Alexander Shevchenko, chief of the Main Automotive-Armored Tank Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"This year, the Russian Armed Forces will receive a vehicle of a fundamentally new class — a tank support combat vehicle. Many countries, primarily Israel and Syria, have shown interest in this vehicle," Shevchenko said.

The Defense Ministry signed a contract with the Uralvagonzavod company for deliveries of a first batch of Terminators to the Russian army during the recent Army-2017 military forum.

Currently, there are two versions of the vehicle based on the T-72 battle tank chassis — "the Terminator 1" and "the Terminator 2." The BMPT-72 is fitted with a state-of-the-art guided weapons system and is capable of destroying enemy infantry vehicles, tanks and other armored objects, as well as helicopters.

The Terminator 2 is equipped with night vision, a laser range finder, as well as an integrated laser controlled missile guidance system. It can detect targets within a five-kilometer range, day or night.