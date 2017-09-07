Lockheed Martin Gets $25Mln to Overhaul F-22 Raptor Jet Fighters

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Air Force has awarded Lockheed Martin almost $26 million for more upgrading work on its F-22 Raptor interceptors, the Department of Defense said in a press release.
"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company [of] Fort Worth, Texas has been awarded a $25,856,100 modification… contract for F-22 sustainment activities," the release said on Wednesday.
The US Air Force (USAF) announced an upgrade to the F-22 Raptor’s stealth suite, adding new weapons and materials to improve the advanced fighter’s capability to strike and destroy targets without being detected.
The USAF contracted Lockheed Martin to maintain the F-22's low-observable stealth coating. The contract also stipulated several modifications to the Raptor fleet: analytical condition inspections, radar cross section turntable support and antenna calibration.
