Lockheed Martin Gets $25Mln to Overhaul F-22 Raptor Jet Fighters

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Air Force has awarded Lockheed Martin almost $26 million for more upgrading work on its F-22 Raptor interceptors, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company [of] Fort Worth, Texas has been awarded a $25,856,100 modification… contract for F-22 sustainment activities," the release said on Wednesday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed by the end of this year, the Defense Department said.

The US Air Force (USAF) announced an upgrade to the F-22 Raptor’s stealth suite, adding new weapons and materials to improve the advanced fighter’s capability to strike and destroy targets without being detected.

The USAF contracted Lockheed Martin to maintain the F-22's low-observable stealth coating. The contract also stipulated several modifications to the Raptor fleet: analytical condition inspections, radar cross section turntable support and antenna calibration.