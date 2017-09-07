Raytheon Gets $38.6Mln to Provide Software Fixes for Aircraft Launched Missile

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Raytheon has been awarded a more than $38-million contract to engineer software upgrades for the air-to-air AIM-120D missile to improve its performance against new threats to US aircraft, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"Raytheon Missiles Systems, Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $38,600,000 contract for the System Improvement Program 3-Engineering Manufacturing, Development for an incremental software solution for AIM-120D missiles to improve its performance against rapidly advancing threats," the release said on Wednesday.
The missile has greater range than earlier versions, according to Raytheon.
