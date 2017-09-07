New Sopka-2 Radar Boosts Moscow's Air Defenses - Russian MoD

Russian Defense Minister has inspected the newest Sopka-2 radar system, which is designed for use by air traffic control and airspace monitoring systems.

VIDNOE (Moscow Region) (Sputnik) — Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has inspected the newest Sopka-2 radar system, which strengthened Moscow's air defense network, the Defense Ministry reported Wednesday.

Moreover, the dual-purpose radar, which monitors airspace on approaches to the Russian capital, was put in service with the 1st Air and Missile Defense Army in 2017, the statement said.

The Sopka-2 is designed for use by air traffic control and airspace monitoring systems. The system has a circular view and is capable of detecting up to 300 airborne objects at a distance of up to 150 kilometers (93 miles) with an accuracy of 250 meters (820 feet).