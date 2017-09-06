Register
23:22 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops perform a flag raising ceremony Sunday, July 30, 2017 for a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA on Aug. 1 at Zhurihe training base in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

    Teeth of the Dragon: China Conducts Missile Defense Test Next to Korean Border

    © AP Photo/ Pang Xinglei/Xinhua
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    31572140

    China’s People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) carried out large-scale defensive military exercises on Tuesday morning, mere miles from their border with North Korea. The Chinese military reported that the exercise, which seems to have come out of the blue, was itself a series of “rapid response” drills in case of “surprise attacks.”

    The exercises included anti-aircraft defense battalions around the Bohai Sea, a Beijing-controlled gulf bordering the larger Yellow Sea, which separates China from the Korean Peninsula. The troops practiced shooting down low-altitude missiles crossing the Bohai Sea, and Beijing claimed success in the operation.

    "The troops' rapid response capabilities and actual combat levels have effectively been tested," reported 81.cn, a Chinese military website. The test was also meant to see if the soldiers could handle unexpected events, such as a simulated chemical attack.

    In this photo provided by U.S. Forces Korea, trucks carrying U.S. missile launchers and other equipment needed to set up the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) missile defense system arrive at the Osan air base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Monday, March 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ U.S. Force Korea
    China Urges US to Halt THAAD Deployment in S Korea

    "In the past, our strategies and guidelines focused on territorial air defense. Now we are shifting our attention to honing our ability in terms of long-range strategic projection and long-range strike," said Lieutenant General Ding Laihang, commander of the PLAAF, to 81.cn.

    Instead of just being a "strategic force," Laihang added, the PLAAF "will continue to carry out long-distance training over oceans."

    Of course, when a country launches defensive military exercises, it raises a question: who do they fear they'll have to defend themselves from? The exercise comes just days after North Korea, China's ally, tested a nuclear weapon for the first time in a year. The weapon in question was a hydrogen bomb with a payload believed to be between 50 and 140 kilotons — by comparison, the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima by the US in 1945 had a 16 kiloton yield.

    People watch a TV news program showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    DPRK H-Bomb: Chinese President Says ‘Dark Shadow Looms’ Over the World

    In response to the test, United States leadership stepped up their own bellicose rhetoric towards the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK). US Secretary of Defense James Mattis warned North Korea that "any threat to the United States or its territories including Guam or our allies will be met with a massive military response." 

    Mattis added that the US did not intend for the "total annihilation of… North Korea," but his rhetoric was a step up from his previous statements. Just a few weeks ago, analysts seemed optimistic about a thaw in the missile stand-off. That now feels like a distant memory.

    The US continues to build up military forces in the region, and is currently in talks with South Korea to deploy additional aircraft carriers and strategic bombers to the Korean Peninsula in case they decide to launch a tactical strike against North Korean missile sites.

    Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy patrol at Woody Island, in the Paracel Archipelago, which is known in China as the Xisha Islands, January 29, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Vietnam Slams China Over Live-Fire Drills in South China Sea

    But Beijing opposes the presence of the American military so close to their borders, and has in the past stated that they would take an invasion of North Korea as an act of war against China itself.

    "China should also make clear that if North Korea launches missiles that threaten US soil first and the US retaliates, China will stay neutral," read an August editorial in the state-owned Global Times. "If the US and South Korea carry out strikes and try to overthrow the North Korean regime and change the political pattern of the Korean Peninsula, China will prevent them from doing so."

    In July, the US tested their own ability to shoot missiles out of the sky in the Korean Peninsula.

    Related:

    US Needs Common Agenda With China, Russia to Avoid Strike on N Korea - Cardin
    Forty Indian Helicopters to Join Combat Fleet at Eastern Border With China
    China Urges BRICS to Put More Efforts to Achieve Just International Order
    North Korean Missile Test Timing 'Set to Undermine China's Credibility'
    Wary of Growing Chinese Influence, India Seeks to Reinforce Ties With Myanmar
    Tags:
    missile defence, military exercise, People's Liberation Army Air Force, Ding Laihang, James Mattis, South Korea, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Kovalev Newsweek Cartoon
    Did Putin Poison Our Water, Burn Our Crops, and Deliver a Plague on Our Houses?
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok