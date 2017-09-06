Russia-Led CIS Integrated Air Defense Network May Be Expanded If Necessary - MoD

Ahead of massive drills involving the joint CIS states air defense, a Russian military commander commented on the effectiveness of the network created back in 1995 by some former member states of the Soviet Union.

ASTRAKHAN (Sputnik) — The integrated air defense network of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries, can be expanded if necessary due to new global threats, First Deputy Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Pavel Kurachenko told reporters Wednesday.

"The existing composition of manpower and resources is sufficient for the successful fulfillment of air defense tasks, but for an adequate response to new challenges and threats, it can be increased by a decision of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states," Kurachenko said.

He said that currently the integrated air defense network included 19 air units and 38 units of anti-aircraft missile troops.

His comments come ahead of the Combat Commonwealth-2017 drills of an integrated CIS air defense network will be held on September 4-8 at the Ashuluk range in the southern Russia's Astrakhan region in the country's south, which will feature long-range bombers, S-400 and S-300 air defense systems and other top-notch military equipment.

Air defense units of six CIS states – Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia – would take part in the drills while other members of the integrated CIS air defense network would have an observer status.

An integrated air defense network was set up by 10 CIS-member countries in 1995 and currently comprises air defense units and elements from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.