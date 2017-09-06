Register
17:18 GMT +306 September 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Servicemen load a Pechora-2M air defense complex of the Tajikistan armed forces during the 2013 Combat Commonwealth, a military drill for the CIS joint air defense system, at the Ashuluk training ground

    Russia-Led CIS Integrated Air Defense Network May Be Expanded If Necessary - MoD

    © Sputnik/ Mihail Mokrushin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 16610

    Ahead of massive drills involving the joint CIS states air defense, a Russian military commander commented on the effectiveness of the network created back in 1995 by some former member states of the Soviet Union.

    ASTRAKHAN (Sputnik) — The integrated air defense network of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member countries, can be expanded if necessary due to new global threats, First Deputy Commander of the Russian Aerospace Forces Lt. Gen. Pavel Kurachenko told reporters Wednesday.

    "The existing composition of manpower and resources is sufficient for the successful fulfillment of air defense tasks, but for an adequate response to new challenges and threats, it can be increased by a decision of the Council of Defense Ministers of the CIS member states," Kurachenko said.

    He said that currently the integrated air defense network included 19 air units and 38 units of anti-aircraft missile troops.

    An S-400 Triumf air defense missile system, seen here during the military parade in Moscow marking the 72nd anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
    © Sputnik/ Grigory Sisoev
    Toward a Common Defense of Eurasia: Russia Busy at Work Rebuilding Soviet-Era Air Defense Umbrella
    His comments come ahead of the Combat Commonwealth-2017 drills of an integrated CIS air defense network will be held on September 4-8 at the Ashuluk range in the southern Russia's Astrakhan region in the country's south, which will feature long-range bombers, S-400 and S-300 air defense systems and other top-notch military equipment.

    Air defense units of six CIS states – Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia – would take part in the drills while other members of the integrated CIS air defense network would have an observer status.

    An integrated air defense network was set up by 10 CIS-member countries in 1995 and currently comprises air defense units and elements from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

    Related:

    CIS States to Discuss Plans on Joint Air Defense System Tuesday
    New Age, New Aims: CIS Air Defense to Be Upgraded for Aerospace Tasks
    Russia Builds Unified Air Defense for CIS Collective Security
    'Combat Commonwealth': CIS Air Defense Drills Kick Off in Russia
    Tags:
    air defense, Commonwealth of Independent States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Feathered Frenzy: Winners of the 2017 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
    Out in the Cold
    Out in the Cold
    Northern Sea Route
    Russia's Alternative to Suez Canal: Northern Sea Route

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok