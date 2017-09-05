Trump Allows Japan, S Korea to Buy Increased Amounts of Arms From US

The US president allowed South Korea and Japan to buy an increased amount of "highly sophisticated " military equipment from the United States.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would allow South Korea and Japan to buy an increased amount of "highly sophisticated " military equipment from the United States.

"I am allowing Japan & South Korea to buy a substantially increased amount of highly sophisticated military equipment from the United States," he said on his Twitter account.

I am allowing Japan & South Korea to buy a substantially increased amount of highly sophisticated military equipment from the United States. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 5 сентября 2017 г.

Tensions in Southeast Asia escalated in recent weeks after North Korea performed several nuclear tests. The most recent one occurred on Sunday, when North Korea said that it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on an intercontinental ballistic missile.