Register
18:21 GMT +304 September 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    A U.S. RC-135U flying in international airspace over the Baltic Sea was intercepted by a Russian SU-27 Flanker June 19, 2017

    NATO Fighters Escort Russian Jets in Int'l Airspace 7 Times in Week - Lithuania

    © Photo: U.S. European Command
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    223405

    The Lithuanian military has again reported NATO fighter intercepts of Russian warplanes in international airspace over the Baltic region despite the fact that Russia's flights are being conducted routinely and in accordance with international law and other agreements.

    VILNIUS (Sputnik) — The Lithuanian Defense Ministry said that NATO fighter jets carrying out the air policy mission in the Baltic region have allegedly intercepted and escorted Russian aircraft seven times over the past week.

    "From August 28 to September 3, NATO fighter jets conducting the air-policing mission in the Baltic states have flown over the Baltic Sea in international airspace seven times to escort Russian aircraft," the statement said.

    Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said on September 1 that Russian jets had conducted 8 sorties to intercept targets near the country's borders in the Baltic region in the framework of the Open Skies Treaty.

    MiG-31 fighter-interceptor jet
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Lisitsyn
    Russia's Jets Conduct 8 Intercepts of Foreign Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Its Border
    The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly stated that the flights by Russia's Aerospace Forces in the Baltic region and elsewhere are carried out in strict accordance with international regulations on the use of airspace over neutral waters after several stated claimed that Russian aircraft had allegedly violated their aerial borders.

    Lithuania has no aircraft suitable for the aerial defense. Since the beginning of May, the mission in Lithuania was carried out by four Polish Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon jets, while since September 1 the mission is being conducted by seven US F-15C Eagle fighters.

    Since 2014 the number of air incidents involving Russian and NATO planes has increased as a result of the growing presence of the US-led alliance's forces near Russia's western border following the eruption of the Ukrainian crisis. Moscow has said Russia had never planned and does not plan to attack any NATO member.

    Related:

    US Test-Intercepts Medium-Range Ballistic Missile Off Hawaii Coast
    Orbital Warrior: What to Expect From Russia's Next Gen Interceptor MiG-41
    India Launches Interceptor Boats to Tighten Vigil Along Eastern Coast
    Russia's MiG-41 Interceptor Aircraft to Be 'Absolutely New Jet'
    Tags:
    intercept, NATO, Baltic Region, Russia, Lithuania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Empowering Women: Stunning Ladies of the Mrs. Universe Pageant Finale
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    Diplomatic Tug-of-War
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok