Pyongyang Claims It Has Hydrogen Bomb

North Korea has announced that it is now in possession of a hydrogen bomb that can be mounted on an ICBM, according to Yonhap News.

The People's Republic of North Korea (DPRK) has announced that it now has a hydrogen bomb and is able to mount the deadly weapon on it's newly-built intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), according to a Sunday announcement by Pyongyang state media.

According to a Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) statement Pyongyang can now deploy a powerful hydrogen bomb atop one of its recently developed ICBMs, capable of striking the US mainland in minutes, cited by Yonhap.

