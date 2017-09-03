Pyongyang Claims It Has Hydrogen Bomb

The People's Republic of North Korea (DPRK) has announced that it now has a hydrogen bomb and is able to mount the deadly weapon on it's newly-built intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), according to a Sunday announcement by Pyongyang state media.
According to a Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) statement Pyongyang can now deploy a powerful hydrogen bomb atop one of its recently developed ICBMs, capable of striking the US mainland in minutes, cited by Yonhap.
More details as they become available.
