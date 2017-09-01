Russia's Jets Conduct 8 Intercepts of Reconnaissance Aircraft Near Its Border

Russian air defense planes carried out eight sorties in one week to intercept targets near the country's borders, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Twenty-four aircraft were detected as conducting reconnaissance along the Russian border. Sixteen of them focused on the Western strategic direction.

Airspace violation was prevented.

Russian specialists inspected Lithuania and Latvia in the framework of the Open Skies Treaty, the MoD added.

Russia's Radio-Technical Troops of Aerospace Forces detected over 2,000 foreign military aircraft with over 800 foreign reconnaissance aircraft among them in 2016, the commander of the Radio-Technical Troops said in June.