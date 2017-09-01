Sikorsky Inks Over $303Mln to Produce 2 Heavy Lift Helicopters for US Navy

"Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is being awarded $303,974,406 to a previously awarded contract for the Lot I low-rate initial production of two CH-53K heavy lift helicopters, associated aircraft and programmatic support, logistics support, peculiar support equipment, and spares," the release said on Thursday.
The CH-53K provides roughly three times the external lift capability and can transport heavy equipment at greater distances from ship to shore.
Work under the contract will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, and is expected to be completed in December 2021.
All comments
Show new comments (0)