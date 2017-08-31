Register
15:02 GMT +331 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An An-72 airplane during the Sea Ace 2016 naval aviation crews competition in Yeysk

    Legendary Workshorses of Soviet Ukrainian Transport Aviation Mark Double Jubilee

    © Sputnik/ Georgiy Zimarev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 13310

    August 31st marks the double jubilee of two legendary Soviet-Ukrainian transport aircraft – the Antonov An-2 light multi-purpose biplane and the Antonov An-72 transport plane. RIA Novosti contributor Andrei Kotz looks back at the history of the remarkable airplanes, which continue to serve proudly in the skies over Russia and many other countries.

    On August 31, 1947, the An-2 utility plane, affectionately nicknamed the 'Kukuruznik' (literally 'Corn Crop Duster') made its first flight in the skies over Siberia. Three decades later, on August 31, 1977, the An-72 transport aircraft, affectionately dubbed the 'Cheburashka' for its two large top-mounted engine 'ears', made its own first flight. This year, the An-2, whose agricultural, transport and passenger variants continue to serve around the world, celebrates its 70th anniversary. The An-72, meanwhile, is celebrating its 40th birthday.

    Commenting on the occasion, RIA Novosti journalist and defense observer Andrei Kotz wrote that even though the two planes belong to different classes, they have some important things in common, including their "universality, reliability and tremendous prospects for modernization…Even after many decades, these planes remain relevant both for civilian and military aviation." 

    The MC-21
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Mamontov
    Hundreds of Orders for MC-21 Passenger Plane, Russia's Response to Boeing
    In 1947, the secretive Research & Design Bureau 153, established a year earlier in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, organized the first test flight of the An-2 multipurpose utility plane. The first flight was conducted by Pavel Volodin, a veteran combat pilot who served during the Second World War flying Soviet Yer-2 bombers and lend lease Douglas C-47 Skytrain transports.

    According to Kotz, the first test flight was nerve-wracking for Volodin, with the An-2 being his first experimental aircraft. 

    "The plane made two large circles around the airfield at an altitude of 1,200 meters, and landed after 30 minutes. The prototype of the agricultural aviation complex performed well, proving to have good maneuverability and wind resistance characteristics. State testing began soon after, in December 1947, and on August 23, 1948, the aircraft was accepted into the Air Force." Mass production began in Kiev, with RDB 153 relocating to the city in 1952, where it would be renamed the Antonov Design Bureau.

    A civilian passenger-carrying Antonov An-2 plane
    © Flickr/ David Merrett
    A civilian passenger-carrying Antonov An-2 plane

    Over the course of its production run, over 18,000 An-2s would be built across the Soviet Union, Poland and China. The plane was so successful that China continues to produce it under the designation Y-5.

    The Kukuruznik has come to enjoy fame in the Guinness Book of Records as the longest-produced aircraft in history. Before the creation of the An-3 in 1980, the An-2 also held the record as the world's largest single-engine airplane.

    Over its lifetime, more than 30 modifications of the Kukuruznik would be produced, including crop-dusters, passenger planes, sanitary, aerial photography, reconnaissance, forest fire, seaplane and other variants.

    The Air France Concorde lands at John F. Kennedy Airport 07 November, 2001, in New York
    © AFP 2017/ Don EMMERT
    Phoenix Rising: Supersonic Jets Poised to Soar Once More
    In the 1950s and 1960s, the plane had an important military role, with the specially-equipped 'see-through-tailed' An-2NAK used for photo reconnaissance and artillery correction duties. Antonov even created an An-2 'interceptor', featuring a twin machinegun turret and searchlight for shooting down enemy reconnaissance balloons. The An-2 has taken part in more than 40 armed conflicts around the world, starting with the Korean War.

    The Russian military continues to use a variant of the An-2, the An-2TD, to this day. The Airborne Troops and DOSAAF (a Russian paramilitary sport organization) use the small, versatile plane for paratrooper training. According to Kotz, "for nearly all first-time jumpers, the An-2TD is the plane they jump from; it has optimal speed and stability characteristics for descent from heights between 800 and 1,000 meters."

    The AN-2-110 aircraft with Honeywell turboprop TPE-331-12 engines at the Mochishche airfield after modernization at the Chaplygin Siberian Aeronautical Research Institute
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    The AN-2-110 aircraft with Honeywell turboprop TPE-331-12 engines at the Mochishche airfield after modernization at the Chaplygin Siberian Aeronautical Research Institute

    Today, it's estimated that over 2,000 Kukuruzniks of various configurations continue to carry out their duties in about 20 countries around the world; about 300 of them are in Russia. Many have over 30 years of continuous operation under their belt.

    However, as Kotz pointed out, aircraft engineers aren't in any hurry to write off the granddaddy of Soviet transport aviation just yet. Earlier this summer, at the MAKS-2017 airshow, designers from the Siberian Aviation Research Institute showed off the new TVS-2DTS, a modification of the An-2 built from composite materials, and featuring more powerful, modern engines and improved controls.

    According to the journalist, "by all the main characteristics, the new aircraft will exceed those of the An-2, while retaining its main advantage: low speed on takeoff and short takeoff run. The plane will be able to fly at speeds up to 300 km/h (compared to the An-2's 180 km/h), will have a flight range of 2,000 km (against the An-2's 1,200 km) and a carrying capacity of 2.5 tons (compared to 1.5 tons for the An-2)."

    The new plane is expected to become a useful tool for fighting forest fires, and delivering passengers and essential cargo to remote Russian regions in the Far North.

    An-72: Transport Aviation Innovator

    Also marking its birthday on Thursday is the An-72, the Soviet-Ukrainian transport aircraft which first took to the skies 40 years ago to replace the An-26 turboprop civilian and military transport plane.

    Cheburashka, a character of Russian animation movie
    © Sputnik/ Ilia Pitalev
    Classic Soviet Cartoon Character Cheburashka Becomes Cosmonaut
    Kotz recalled that "the troops immediately nicknamed the new plane 'Cheburashka' or 'binoculars', thanks to the unusual arrangement of its engines over the wings; from the side they really do resemble large ears or a field surveyor's eyepieces."

    The journalist noted that this arrangement was anything but accidental, providing the plane with excellent lift capability. "Thanks to this design decision, the An-72 required just 620 meters of runway for takeoff and 420 meters for landing. Additionally, the placement of the engines above the wings helped reduce the risk of damage by foreign objects, allowing the plane to use unpaved airfields."

    The An-72 was innovative in a number of other areas as well, using an automated, radar-connected navigation system, a first for Soviet transport aviation.

    An An-72 military cargo aircraft flies during an air parade at the Forsazh 2017 aviation festival marking the 105th anniversary of the Russian Air Force
    © Sputnik/ Alexey Kudenko
    An An-72 military cargo aircraft flies during an air parade at the Forsazh 2017 aviation festival marking the 105th anniversary of the Russian Air Force

    International Aviation and Space Salon MAKS-2017 opens in Zhukovsky
    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Contracts on $6,7Bln Concluded at MAKS-2017 Aviation Salon - Russian Trade Ministry
    The transport variant of the plane was designed to carry and land troops, transport weapons, ammunition and other assets. An An-72P modification of the plane was created to patrol coastal territorial waters and economic zones. The plane also has several civilian variants, including cargo and passenger planes. The An-74 modification is adapted specifically for work in Russia's Far North.

    In total, about 120 An-72s have been produced; over 40 continue to be used by Russia's Aerospace Forces, the Navy, the FSB Border Guard Service and the National Guard.

    In the future, the An-72 is expected to be replaced by the Ilyushin Il-112 and Il-214 light and medium transports. The former is expected to make its first flight in 2018, the latter sometime between 2022 and 2025. Until then, the An-72 will continue to serve as a workhorse of Russian military transport aviation.

    Related:

    Hundreds of Orders for MC-21 Passenger Plane, Russia's Response to Boeing
    Kyrgyzstan to Receive Two Russian An-26 Transport Aircraft Next Week
    Phoenix Rising: Supersonic Jets Poised to Soar Once More
    Contracts on $6,7Bln Concluded at MAKS-2017 Aviation Salon - Ministry
    Global Demand for Passenger Jets to Reach 42,000 by 2036 – Russian UAC
    Sky Watch: Russia Preparing to Supply S-400 Missiles to the World
    'Natasha' of Mass Destruction: How Moscow and NATO Nickname Russian Weapons
    Tags:
    transport aircraft, An-72, An-2, Antonov State Co, Ukraine, Russia, Soviet Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok