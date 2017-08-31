Raytheon Wins $119Mln to Advance Targeting Sensors on Tomahawk Cruise Missile

Raytheon has scored a more than $119-million contract to advance the targeting and communications functions of the Tomahawk Block IV sea-launched cruise missile, according to the Pentagon.

"Raytheon Co., Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded $119,021,912 against a previously issued contract for analysis, trade studies, architecture, modeling, simulation development, evaluation, and prototyping activities for the integration of seeker suite technology and processing capabilities into the Tactical Tomahawk Block IV missile system in support of the Maritime Strike Tomahawk Program," the release said on Wednesday.

The Tomahawk Block IV cruise missile is designed to circle for hours above or away from its target and change course on command.

Moreover, the missile has the capability to send an image of its target to controllers just before it hits the target.