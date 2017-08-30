Register
    A full-sized model of the unmanned aerial vehicle Skat (background) and Kh-31 guided missiles (foreground) in a hangar of the Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG, the 8th MAKS-2007 air show in Zhukovsky

    Guided, Glide Bombs for Combat Drones Developed for 1st Time in Russia

    According to information provided to Sputnik by a defense industry source, Russia has developed guided and glide bombs for combat drones, which are designed to carry warheads with a payload of up to 50 kilograms, for the first time.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A variety of bombs for combat unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) with a payload of up to 50 kilograms (110 pounds) have been developed in Russia for the first time, a defense industry source told Sputnik Wednesday.

    "In fact, these are guided and glide bombs. Bombs with the weight of 15, 25, 50 and 100 kilograms that are designed to carry warheads with the payload of up to 50 kilograms with ranges of 12 to 20 kilometers with the engine shut off and up to 100 kilometers when using the engine," the source said.

    According to the source, the units vary anywhere from 1 to 2 meters in length, while the mass of the payload and the warhead might be 7-50 kilograms. The items are manufactured by the Aviaavtomatika joint stock company in conjunction with WiseTechnique LLC.

    The bombs are capable of changing the flight path through trajectory adjustment by radio signals, while the targeting is carried out by a laser-guiding system as well as with the use of a video-based guidance module, the source said.

    UAVs are widely used by the Russian armed forces, particularly during its operations in Syria. According the Russian military, over 14,000 missions have been carried out by Russia's combat aerial drones since the start of the military operation in Syria in 2015.

