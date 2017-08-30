Russia to Export Iskander Systems to Foreign Partners

Russian Iskander missile systems will be transmitted to foreign partners, as Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation's head Dmitry Shugaev said Wednesday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation is considering several order applications from foreign partners for supplies of the Iskander missile systems, service’s head Dmitry Shugaev, said Wednesday.

"I confirm that there are applications, but it is too early to speak of them," Shugaev told a press conference.

The Iskander is a mobile ballistic missile system designed to destroy a wide variety of ground targets at a range of up to 500 kilometers (over 300 miles).

Meanwhile, the current portfolio of export orders for Russian military equipment is at in the range of $47-50 billion, half of the sum traditionally falls on aircraft exports, the FSMTC said Wednesday.

"We have a portfolio of orders in the range of $47-50 billion. We think that this trend will continue," FSMTC director Dmitry Shugaev told reporters.

By the way, the contracts Russia concluded with its foreign partners at the Army-2017 forum amount to $300 million, Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation head Dmitry Shugaev said Wednesday.