Register
00:01 GMT +331 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Indian army soldiers

    India Sends 57,000 Non-Combatants to Combat Zones in Army's First Restructuring

    © AP Photo/ Channi Anand
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 29541

    Indian Defense Ministry aims to curtail ever-increasing expeditures on manpower while modernizing its arsenal through procurements.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India is resizing its Army in a phased manner, the first move of its kind since Independence. Acting on the recommendations of a high-level committee, the union government has approved a plan that seeks to close down several noncombatant units and redeploy the personnel in combat units with the twin purpose of enhancing warfare capability of the Indian Army and rebalancing defense expenditure.

    ​The committee headed by Lt General D B Shekatkar (retired) had made ninety-nine recommendations out of which sixty-five have been chosen to be implemented in the first phase of defense reforms to be implemented in all respects by the end of 2019.

    Indian Defense Minister Arun Jaitley.
    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev
    India Beefs Up Army’s Financial Teeth to Fortify Military Centers
    While establishments like the Indian Army Postal Services will be shut down in peace zones, the major reorganization will take place in the signal corps handling communication, engineering corps and the logistics handling ordnance corps. "Implementation has begun with the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Security to close 39 military farms in a time bound manner," a Cabinet note said.

    "There are several far reaching recommendation such as do we need military farms at all? Do we, with modern technology availability, need a separate postal department? With regard to technology now, the different signal establishment? These are the series of recommendations which have been accepted today and the net effect of this is that this will lead to redeployment of 57,000 officers, JCOs and other ranks for various other functions as per the requirement of the Army. It is far reaching change," Arun Jaitley, India's Minister of Defense said in New Delhi.

    Indian defense ministry is of the view that the addition of new equipment does not mean a corresponding rise in personnel strength. The government had set up the committee in 2016 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Combined Commanders' Conference in December 2015 wherein he said, "Modernization and expansion of forces at the same time is a difficult and unnecessary goal."

    The Indian army is the third largest in the world with over 38,000 officers and 1.13 million soldiers. For the financial year starting April 2017, the Narendra Modi led government earmarked approximately $13 billion for defense purchases which is 1.56% of the projected gross domestic product.

    Related:

    China to Trim Its Army: What Does It Mean for India and the Region?
    India Allows Local Army Unit to Procure Arms, Ammunition for Short War
    After 70 Years in Service, India Set to Shut Army Education Corps
    Tags:
    restructuring, army, Indian Army, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    'Monster Trucks' at Moscow Off-Road Show Exhibition
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    Fear Sees Danger Everywhere
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok