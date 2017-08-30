Russian Combat Readiness Check Involves 70 Baltic Fleet Ships, 2,000 Troops

The Russian Baltic Fleet will conduct large-scale combat readiness check with naval equipment and servicemen, the fleet's spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Roman Martov said Wednesday.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — More than 70 ships of the Russian Baltic Fleet, 2,000 servicemen and 200 items of equipment are involved in a large-scale combat readiness check, the fleet's spokesman Capt. 1st Rank Roman Martov said Wednesday.

"As part of the planned check of combat readiness, naval formations and military units of the Baltic Fleet carry out training missions at sea and land ranges. Some 2,000 servicemen, more than 70 warships and supply vessels of the Baltic and Leningrad naval bases, and about 200 items of combat and special equipment are involved," Martov told reporters.

Combat readiness inspections are running across Russia's Southern, Western and Central military districts, as well as the Northern Fleet, Baltic Fleet, Aerospace Forces and Airborne Troops on August 25-31.