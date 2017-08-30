Register
14:03 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Pedestrians walk in front of a huge screen displaying a map of Japan (R) and the Korean Peninsula, in Tokyo on August 29, 2017, following a North Korean missile test that passed over Japan.

    N. Korea Missile Launch Designed to Expose Japan Vulnerabilities - Ex-Diplomat

    © AFP 2017/ Kazuhiro NOGI
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    5669130

    North Korea deliberately fired a missile over Japanese airspace to expose the country’s vulnerability to an attack and sow doubts about the US ability to protect its ally, former Assistant Secretary of State Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

    China's United Nations Ambassador Liu Jieyi
    © AP Photo/ Bebeto Matthews
    Chinese Ambassador to UN Calls for Abandoning THAAD Deployment in Korea
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the Defense Department confirmed that North Korea launched an intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM) during its latest test. The missile, launched on Monday, flew over the territory of northern Japan before landing in the Pacific Ocean some 500 nautical miles east of the country, according to the Pentagon.

    "The fact that the overflight of Japan raises doubts in Japan about the country's self-defense capability and the value of its alliance with the United States is an ancillary benefit from Pyongyang's point of view," he said.

    The North Koreans had deliberately planned to fire their test missile over the territory of Japan’s largest island Hokkaido to expose Tokyo’s vulnerability and in the hope that it would sow widespread doubts about the US capability to protect its ally, Freeman explained.

    North Korea had not broken any international law by conducting the test as the missile flew above the main atmosphere, Freeman observed.

    "The fact is that there is nothing to prohibit extra-atmospheric overflight of sovereign territory. Sovereignty does not extend beyond the atmosphere," he said.

    The test demonstrated that North Korea’s leaders remained convinced that their missile and nuclear programs gave them a security, attention and respect in the world that were worth the economic sanctions and other penalties imposed upon them, Freeman noted.

    "North Korea judges that the gains from perfecting its nuclear deterrent outweigh the risks of countermeasures by South Korea, Japan, or the United States," he said.

    Consequently, Freeman cautioned, there was no prospect in the foreseeable future that the United States, its allies or the international community could persuade Pyongyang to scrap its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

    "North Korea is past the stage of sending diplomatic signals or maneuvering for bargaining leverage. This test is part of a very determined effort to develop an effective North Korean nuclear deterrent," he said.

    Freeman pointed out that the latest test indicated that the North Koreans were determined to bring targets far beyond Japan within range of their ballistic missiles.

    "The range was calibrated to Guam, though the missile was aimed elsewhere. The purpose was missile development," he said.

    The UN Security Council condemned North Korea’s attack after closed consultations on Tuesday and called for "immediate, concrete" actions to respond.

    Related:

    US Will Not Allow North Korea’s 'Lawlessness' to Continue - Haley
    ‘The US Problem of Dominance’ Drives Tensions With North Korea
    UN Security Council Begins Closed Consultations on North Korea Missile Launches
    Tags:
    vulnerabilities, missile test, Chas W. Freeman, Japan, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Trump Houston Border Cartoon
    We’ll Build a Wall, and Make Atlantis Pay For It!
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok