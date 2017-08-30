Register
14:03 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Ukrainian servicemen ride in an armored vehicle, with Ukrainian and U.S. flags and nationalist group Right Sector flag, near a destroyed car in Shyrokyne, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, April 15, 2015

    Trump Administration May Top Obama’s Record on Fueling Ukraine Crisis

    © AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    339860

    US Defense Secretary James Mattis’ comments in Kiev that the US was considering sending lethal arms to Ukraine marked a potential real policy change from President Barack Obama’s years that could plunge the country into even more chaos, former EU consultant Paolo von Schirach told Sputnik.

    Lach Gates on Independence Square in Kiev.
    © Sputnik/ STR
    'Confrontation With Russia': German Financial Support for Ukraine Looks Fishy
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the Ukrainian National Guard said a part of US military assistance to Kiev had begun arriving. Mattis, during a visit to Ukraine last week, said that the United States was considering Kiev's request for the supply of lethal weapons.

    "Should these arms supplies of US weapons to Ukraine actually take place, this would indicate a major policy shift from the ‘do nothing’ Obama years," Schirach said.

    Schirach, president of the Global Policy Institute and Professor of International Affairs and Economics at BAU International University said that if the Trump administration followed through on Mattis’ comments, they would plunge Ukraine into conflict worse than Obama ever had.

    This opened the possibility for a striking reversal from Obama’s more cautious policies on arms supplies to Ukraine, Schirach emphasized.

    "For several years Obama's deeds… indicated that America would not get involved, even indirectly, in any conflict involving Russia, especially in Eastern Ukraine, a region with deep historic, ethnic and religious ties to the Russian state," he said.

    Although Obama’s public remarks angered Russian leaders, his refusal to let the United States become military committed to Ukraine enforced some restraint on the Kiev regime, Schirach explained.

    "With Obama in the White House, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko realized that he was on his own," he said.

    President Donald Trump now faced the dilemma of either continuing Obama’s relative caution on Ukraine or risking plunging the United States into strong military support for Kiev when the US armed forces were already overextended around the world in other theaters, Schirach cautioned.

    "[Is there a] new approach to Ukraine in Washington? We shall see. Despite what Mattis just said in Kiev, I am inclined to believe that Trump does not want America enmeshed, even if indirectly, in yet another, almost impossible and probably endless conflict, far from home," he said.

    The United States was already massively committed to providing a military presence in several conflicts around the world, Schirach pointed out.

    "Does Washington want to add an insoluble conflict in Eastern Ukraine to the headaches list, while the US has a hard time keeping up with the existing commitments? I do not think so," he remarked.

    Previously, US leaders had followed a pattern of encouraging the Poroshenko regime in Kiev to defy Russia but they had been reluctant to give it serious aid, Schirach recalled.

    "Right after the pro-Western government took over in Kiev, back in February 2014, the then Obama administration was long on promises of aid and support; but very short on delivering almost anything of real value to Ukraine," he said.

    Over the past two years, Poroshenko had repeatedly looked in vain for the United States to approve a flood of new weapons and equipment to his forces, Schirach noted.

    "On the military side… back in 2015 it became obvious that Washington was not going to support the Kiev government in any meaningful way," he said.

    Obama offered non-lethal equipment such as radar, food rations, blankets, uniforms, and even socks to the Ukrainian army, but no real weapons, Schirach recollected.

    Ukraine, which has been mired in a military conflict in the southeastern region of Donbas for three years, has repeatedly asked to be supplied with lethal and non-lethal weapons from the European Union and the United States.

    Russian officials have warned time and again that sending arms to Ukraine would only escalate the conflict in Donbas. Earlier in August, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that all the states, especially those engaged in settling the Ukrainian conflicts, should avoid actions leading to further escalation of tensions. This standpoint has been backed by several European officials.

    Related:

    Contacts Between Surkov, US Envoy to Help Solve Ukraine Crisis - US Ambassador
    US Special Representative Says Ukraine Not Ready Yet to Join NATO
    All Good Things Come to An End: Ukraine's Vast Soviet Tank Reserves Running Out
    Tags:
    Ukraine crisis, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Russia, Ukraine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Trump Houston Border Cartoon
    We’ll Build a Wall, and Make Atlantis Pay For It!
    European States Hit Hardest by Islamist Terrorists
    Islamist Terrorists Hit European States Hardest

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok