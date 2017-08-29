Register
02:03 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Nuclear mushroom

    US Tests Delivery of B61-12 Nuclear Bomb From F-15 Over Nevada

    CC0
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    62842232

    The USAF tested the "non-nuclear functions" of its newest nuclear weapon from an F-15E Strike Eagle August 8, the US National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) announced on Monday. The jet took off from Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

    This test comes in the midst of increasing tensions on the Korean Peninsula between the United States and its adversaries, and ahead of an expected troop surge in Afghanistan.

    The B61-12 was first tested in March.The test was unveiled to the public April 13, the same day a C-130 military aircraft dropped the 22,000-pound "Mother of All Bombs" on Daesh-Khorasan militants in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province.

    B-2 Stealth Bomber.
    © Photo: Northrop Grumman
    US Deploys 3 B-2 Bomber Aircraft to Indo-Asia Pacific for Training - STRATCOM

    The August 8 test run was conducted to determine the working condition of the weapon’s "non-nuclear functions," NNSA said. The second purpose of the August trial was to learn more about how well the F-15E could deliver the weapon. (The March test released the weapon from an F-16 aircraft.) The B61-12 will eventually be deployable from F-35A Joint Strike Fighters, B-21 Raiders, B-2 Spirits and P/A-200 aircraft operated by NATO allies in Europe, the Federation of American Scientists reported last year.

    The B-2 stealth bomber was the only aircraft capable of dropping the B61-11, the bomb’s previous iteration, according to Hans Kristensen, director of the Nuclear Information Project at the Federation of American Scientists. By contrast, the B61-12 will be integrated with "virtually all nuclear-capable US and NATO aircraft," Kristensen wrote in 2016.

    According to the Washington-based Nuclear Threat Initiative, approximately 150 US-owned non-strategic B61 warheads are stored in five NATO countries: Belgium, Germany, Italy, Netherlands and Turkey. 

    President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    US Clarified New Trump Afghan Strategy to Russia

    Several European nations have elected to buy the expensive and behind-schedule F-35s. Lockheed Martin’s European clients for the fifth-generation plane include Denmark, the United Kingdom, Italy and Norway, the corporation’s website says.

    North Korea conducted yet another ballistic missile test on Tuesday, firing a projectile that passed over Japan and traveled a total of 1,678 miles. "The flight range of the missile amounted to 5,000 kilometers [3,107 miles]," said Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera in wake of the news, noting that "obviously, a missile of that type could reach Guam."

    Related:

    Atomic Scientists Group Claims N. Korea Duped Media With 'Not Quite' ICBMs
    New Photos from Hiroshima Atomic Bombing Discovered
    Rocket Science: Russia Builds Atomic Engine for Exploring Distant Space
    70th Anniversary of Atomic Bombing of Nagasaki
    Nuclear Test Ban Pact Back on Agenda Amid N Korea's Atomic Row – Official
    Tags:
    f-15, B-21, F-35A, B61-12, US Air Force, Norway, United Kingdom, Turkey, Netherlands, Italy, Denmark, Belgium, Korean Peninsula, Afghanistan, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok