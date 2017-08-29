Register
02:04 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon systems during combat duty drills of the surface to air-misile regiment in the Moscow Region.

    Russian Air Defense Drills With Allies to Feature S-400, Strategic Bombers

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 982160

    More than 2,000 servicemen from Russia as well as other members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) will participate in massive upcoming drills featuring long-range bombers, S-400 and S-300 air defense systems and other top-notch military equipment.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Combat Commonwealth-2017 drills of an integrated CIS air defense network will be held on September 4-8 at the Ashuluk range in the southern Russia's Astrakhan region in the country's south.

    "More than 2,000 servicemen and over 200 pieces of military equipment including S-400 Triumf and S-300 Favorit air defense missile systems, Pantsir-S systems as well as Tu-22M3 strategic bombers will take part in the joint Armed Forces’ drills of the CIS integrated defense network’s member states," the Russian Defense Ministry said, adding that MiG-29, Su-27 and Su-30 fighters, Su-24 bombers, Su-25 close support fighters, Su-34 multipurpose fighter-bombers, MiG-31 interceptor jets and Mi-8AMTSh helicopters will also be used during the drills.

    Servicemen load a Pechora-2M air defense complex of the Tajikistan armed forces during the 2013 Combat Commonwealth, a military drill for the CIS joint air defense system, at the Ashuluk training ground
    © Sputnik/ Mihail Mokrushin
    Anti-Aircraft Brotherhood: What Joint 'Russian Commonwealth' Air Defense Can Do
    The ministry pointed out that air defense units of six CIS states – Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia – would take part in the drills while other members of the integrated CIS air defense network would have an observer status.

    An integrated air defense network was set up by 10 CIS-member countries in 1995 and currently comprises air defense units and elements from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.

    The primary purpose of the network is to ensure the protection of member countries' airspace, as well as early warning of missile attacks and coordination of joint efforts to neutralize potential air threats.

    Related:

    Sky Watch: Russia Preparing to Supply S-400 Missiles to the World
    Russia Processing About Dozen S-400 Orders
    S-400 Deliveries to Turkey Are in Line With Russia's Interests - Official
    Contract on Russian S-400 System Supply to Turkey Close to Signing
    Tags:
    military drills, air defense, Tu-22M3, S-300, Su-27, S-400, Commonwealth of Independent States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok