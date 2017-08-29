Register
02:05 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    South Korean army K-9 self-propelled howitzers

    Indian Army in Trouble Over $676Mln K-9 Howitzers Contract Amid Korean Mishap

    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 62810

    India’s ordnance factory has argued that the army should have taken positive approach towards country made Dhanush 155mm/45-caliber artillery rather than purchasing the substandard Korean K-9 which the Korean Army itself has reported to have rejected and refused to carry out further trials.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — India’s state own ordnance factory has questioned the reliability of the K-9 howitzer gun following reports of death of two South Korean soldiers in an explosion during an artillery training session in Gangwon province on Friday. The All India Defense Employees’ Federation (AIDEF) ordnance factory has written to the defense ministry seeking clarification on why the South Korean artillery gun K-9 howitzer was chosen by the Indian Army over the country-made Dhanush 155mm/45-caliber artillery. AIDEF represents thousands of workers & officials of state owned Ordnance Factory Board.

    “Recently, two South Korean soldiers were killed during the trial of the K-9 Thunder howitzer gun and South Korean media reports have questioned the trustworthiness of the gun while pointing out that a Parliamentary inquiry in 2016 has said that there were 1700 reports of malfunctioning of this gun over the last five year,” reads a letter written by C Srikumar, General Secretary, All India Defense Employees’ Federation to the Indian defense ministry officials including defense minister Arun Jaitley.

    India plans to deploy the M777A2 howitzers along the Indo-China border
    © Flickr/ Fort Bragg
    India-US Howitzer Deal Stuck Again, Needs to Clear Another Hurdle
    In the high pitched letter, the AIDEF has said that the Indian Army’s preference for 100 units of K-9 155mm/ 52 calibre tracked self-propelled gun systems indicated ignorance and biasness.

    “We fail to understand that why the Dhanush gun indigenously developed by Ordnance Factory Board is being sidelined by the Indian Army and Indian defense ministry even though the Dhanush gun has successfully completed 37000 round of firing in the trial, barring the recent incident of shell heating the muzzle brake,” Srikumar explained.

    The Dhanush 155mm/45-caliber artillery gun is the Indian version of the Swedish 155mm/39-caliber Bofors howitzers and is currently undergoing an upgrade.  In the recent trial conducted by the artillery unit of the Indian Army, the gun reportedly failed on three occasions when the shell of the gun hit the muzzle brake during trials. “Our workforce is of the view that this defect can be rectified by minor change in design/ increasing the diameter for the muzzle etc. The government should have taken positive approach towards Dhanush rather than purchasing the substandard Korean K-9 which the Korean Army itself has reported to have rejected and refused to carry out further trials,” Srikumar added.

    In this photograph an Indian soldier stands guard at the ancient Nathu La border crossing between India and China
    © AFP 2017/ DIPTENDU DUTTA
    India Expedites Construction of Border Roads Amid Military Conflict With China
    India’s defense ministry had formally awarded a $676 million contract to multinational engineering conglomerate, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), for supply of 100 units of 155mm/ 52 calibre tracked self-propelled gun systems to the Indian Army earlier this year. L&T will manufacture the K9 Vajra-T in partnership with South Korea’s Samsung Techwin. K9-Vajra is an enhanced modification of the K9 Thunder howitzer developed for Korean armed forces. The 47-ton K9 Vajra-T is powered by a German 1,000 hp MTU MT 881 Ka-500 V8 diesel engine which can fire up to 40 kilometers. The Indian Army had intended to own a howitzer having a high ground clearance which can be used across varied terrain.

    The Indian Army has recently purchased and is planning to purchase several different gun types in order to equip its artillery regiments that had hardly seen new types of howitzers since the Bofors controversy.

    The Indian government has ordered 114 Dhanush guns for induction into the army at a cost of $2 billion. First batch of 18 guns will be inducted this year, while 36 in next year and rest by 2019. Apart from that India is also purchasing 145 M777 155MM/45-caliber ultra-light howitzers from America’s BAE Systems for approximately $ 750 million.

    Related:

    New Footage Shows Howitzer Shells Obliterating Daesh Targets in Raqqa (WATCH)
    India-US Howitzer Deal Stuck Again, Needs to Clear Another Hurdle
    Bear Finds WWII-Era Howitzer Shell in Polish Zoo
    Russia Showcases Cutting-Edge High-Mobile Self-Propelled Howitzer Phlox (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    factory, ordnance, contract, howitzer, South Korean Army, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok