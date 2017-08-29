Belgium to Hire Additional 200 Cybersecurity Experts to Ensure Military Safety

Belgium is going to hire 200 cybersecurity expers to enhance security in the fields of communications and access to weapon systems.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Center for Cybersecurity Belgium (CCB) wants to hire 200 more cybersecurity experts to tackle cyberthreats in military and communications areas, local media reported on Tuesday.

Within recent months, the CCB posted about 30 vacancies, the De Tijd newspaper reported. Belgian Defense Minister Steven Vandeput told the newspaper that the center wanted to hire 200 new employees.

The new experts will reportedly work on ensuring security in the fields of communications and access to weapon systems . The employees will be trained at the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE) in Estonia.

The CCB along with cyberdefense measures will also be able to carry out offensive operations in cyberspace with "respect to existing international treaties and laws," according to Vandeput.

The Center for Cybersecurity Belgium was created in accordance with the Royal Decree of October 10, 2014, and is under the authority of the country’s prime minister.