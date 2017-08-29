Register
02:06 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    US Navy guided missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67)

    US Navy Develops Wireless Tech Capable of Charging Underwater Drones

    © AFP 2017/ TINA M. ACKERMAN / US NAVY
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    387834

    The United States Navy has produced a charging device that can work underwater using wireless technology.

    The US Navy has a number of unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV), also known as underwater drones. They are able to operate underwater without a human occupant.

    These vehicles can be divided into two categories — remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROVs), which are controlled by a remote human operator, and autonomous underwater vehicle (AUVs), which operate independently of direct human contact.

    The problem is that these submersible drones are vulnerable when they surface to recharge, which is why the US Department of Defense Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) has developed a wireless charging system.

    ​"Unmanned and autonomous systems are used extensively for Navy missions and will continue to play a large role in future Navy and joint scenarios. While most of these systems are able to perform their mission without human interaction, limitations in the amount of power that can be stored place a limit on the overall system autonomy," said Dr. Alex Phipps, chief of the Advanced Integrated Circuits and Sensors Branch at SPAWAR.

    ​SPAWAR demonstrated the technology by using a mobile phone.

    Wayne Liu, who is leading the wireless charging project, was able to charge his mobile phone, which was protected by a plastic bag underwater, using the new technology.

    Dr. Phipps said that this latest development will no doubt help the US Navy, who do not want to find themselves with incompatible charging devices.

    "Currently, if the navy buys one underwater vehicle and some sort of charger, it will only work with that brand or that particular type. What we're looking to do is capture the common elements that can be reused for vehicles, and create a standard that we can give to industry," Dr. Phipps said.

    "Having a UUV that can travel long distances gathering intel from ports and areas of the world our surface ships and underwater craft typically can't go is going to increase the effectiveness of them. It's also going to make missions safer, because service members will no longer need to accompany the machine, potentially into harm's way. It's a safer, more cost-effective option that we're really excited about," he added.

    Related:

    US Navy Recovered Bodies of All Sailors Missing From USS John S. McCain
    Senator McCain Demands Transparent Probe Into US Navy Destroyer Collisions
    Trump Says His Thoughts, Prayers With US Navy Sailors Aboard USS John S. McCain
    US Navy Destroyer Collides With Merchant Ship Near Singapore
    Tags:
    wireless charging, unmanned aerial vehicle, submersibles, wireless, autonomous underwater vehicle, unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV), military technology, underwater, technology, drones, US Armed Forces, US Naval Forces, US Navy, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok