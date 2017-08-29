Register
02:07 GMT +330 August 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    An F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet.

    Boeing Proposes Indian Production Line for Naval Fighter Jet F/A-18

    © AFP 2017/ FABRICE COFFRINI
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    179458

    Boeing’s offer comes in anticipation of a $15 billion contract for 57 multi-role combat fighter jets. The 57 multi-role fighter jets are to be deployed at Indian Navy’s INS Vikramaditya and Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC). However, it is widely speculated that F/A-18 would be too big to operate from Indian aircraft carriers.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — American firm Boeing has offered to set up a production facility for its F/A-18 fighter jet in India if it is awarded the $15 billion contract for 57 multi-role combat fighter jets for the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier. The procurement plan of 57 combat jets is currently in the request for information (RFI) stage. India is desirous of licensed production of the fighter jets with the transfer of technology.

    "We are talking about creating a next generation facility in India. We think the Super Hornet is the most advanced airplane that India could manufacture which will lead to the next generation of the airplane that India will design and build here," Dan Gillian, Vice President of Boeing's F/A-18 program, said in a press conference in New Delhi.

    The company asserted that fighter jets would require ‘no modifications' to operate from the ski-jump of the aircraft carriers such as INS Vikramaditya, and under-construction Vikrant-class. But, questions persist whether it would be feasible to set up a production line for such low quantity of fighter jets?

    "Given the Make in India slant in the defense procurement policy through the mechanism of strategic partnerships, no foreign company can expect to remain in contention unless it is prepared to facilitate the substantial amount of manufacturing in India. The offer to make helicopters, or any other platform for that matter, has to be seen in this perspective. The viability of the offer depends not just on the domestic demand but also on the potential for exports. Having said that, no deal can be clinched only on the basis of the offer to make a platform in India," Amit Cowshish, former financial advisor to Indian defense ministry told Sputnik.

    Boeing is however not the first foreign firm to make such an offer. Other contenders include French Rafale, Swedish Saab Sea Gripen and Russian MiG-29K.

    MiG-29 fighter jet
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Pivovarov
    Russia, Peru in Talks on Modernization of MiG-29 Fighter Jets
    Dassault Aviation & Saab have already offered setting up a production line in India in case of a large order for fighter jets. Sputnik had reported in July this year that French Rafale of Dassault Aviation and American F-18 of Boeing had given trials off the Russian origin aircraft carrier Vikramaditya. The remaining contenders are yet to give trials.

    The RFI for the multi-billion mega deal was issued by the Indian Navy in January this year in response to which Russian, French, Swedish and American companies had replied with their intent. The Indian Navy has said that responses are being evaluated and a formal tender may be issued as early as next year. Sources told to Sputnik that the delivery of the fighter jets is not expected before 2025.

    The Indian Navy is looking for day-night; all-weather multi-role deck based combat aircraft which can be used for air defense, air-to-surface operations, buddy refueling, reconnaissance, and EW missions from naval aircraft carriers.

    "Clinching of the deal depends on a number of technical and commercial factors, beginning with compliance of the platform with the technical specifications laid down by the Ministry of Defense, life cycle support and its price competitiveness," Cowshish added.

    Selected aircraft will operate from indigenously developed IAC-1 aircraft carrier which will be conventional ski jump based short take-off but arrested recovery (STOBAR) layout and INS Vikramaditya. The IAC 1 which is under-construction is expected to begin sea trials in 2019.

    Related:

    Russian Company to Negotiate MiG-35 Fighter Jet Supplies to Latin America, Asia
    US Fighter Jet Crashes in Bahrain
    Russia's Fifth-Generation PAK FA Fighter Jet Officially Named Su-57
    Tags:
    F/A-18 fighter jet, Boeing, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Naked Beauty: Mesmerizing Body Art Show in South Korea
    Can't Be Stopped
    Can't Be Stopped
    To Thaw night concert at Moscow metro
    How to Survive the Dawn of the Dead in Moscow Metro

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok