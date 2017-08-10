Register
01:17 GMT +311 August 2017
Live
    Search
    UN peacekeepers

    UN's Effort to Stop Peacekeepers From Raping, Abusing 'Reactive, Not Proactive'

    CC BY 2.0 / Ministério da Defesa / Peacekeepers
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    319220

    United Nations peacekeepers, deployed all over the world "to help countries torn by conflict," have faced much criticism over the recent years, with numerous allegations of rape and sexual abuse by troops in countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic emerging.

    According to the UN, peacekeeping — a role held by the Department of Peacekeeping Operations — is "a unique and dynamic instrument developed by the organization as a way to help countries torn by conflict to create the conditions for lasting peace." 

    However the peacekeeping forces deployed by the UN have come under increasing scrutiny in recent years.

    Allegations of sexual abuse by troops deployed in countries such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic. Between 2004 and 2016 the UN received almost 2,000 allegations of sexual exploitation and abuse against its peacekeepers.

    The UN says that it has a zero tolerance of sexual assault, however activists and campaigners believe that some crimes have been allowed to continue.

    Many are calling for a change to how peacekeepers are deployed, ensuring only those who have the highest standard of discipline are sent.

    ​Patrick Hajayandi, who works for the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation and is the senior project leader for the Great Lakes region in Africa, believes the UN needs to look at how troops are prepared for and conduct their missions once on the ground, because being sent on a peacekeeping mission means meeting a very high set of requirements.

    "If there is any record of abuse or human rights violation this should be taken into account and such a person should not be on the team. If there is a situation in which UN peacekeepers have been included in sexual or human rights abuses, there should be zero tolerance for such crimes and there should be clear action taken against those who are committing them in order to make sure that the one who committed the crime is accountable, but also to deter other peacekeepers from doing the same in the future," Mr. Hajayandi told Sputnik.

    These comments were echoed by Fred Carver, head of policy at the United Nations Association in the UK, who said that the current process is a reactive one, and the UN is looking to change this.

    "The moment that an allegation is made against a certain troop or mission, then at that point there is an investigation and it is determined if those troops and that contingent are appropriate to be serving as peacekeepers — if not, they are sent home. But that's all retrospective and what we have got to get to is a process where troops aren't sent out unless they have the correct standards of discipline. If there are allegations of abuse, they can be prosecuted. At the moment it is reactive and not proactive," Mr. Carver told Sputnik.

    Mr. Hajayandi said that there is a serious problem if the abuse is recurring as it means that there has been a certain lack of accountability on behalf of the UN.

    "People who commit such crimes should be referred to the International Criminal Court (ICC), and I think this will be a deterring factor that will reduce the cases of abuse and rape that we have been observing over the past year," Mr. Hajayandi told Sputnik.

    ​Mr. Carver said that the UN is looking at how victims are being treated and currents efforts are "not enough."

    "I think one of the best parts of the Security General's [Antonio Guterres] report, which he released in February 2017, was the part that addressed this question, and he called for an office of support to be set up. I think that's vital. Appointing someone in a New York office as a victims' champion is not the same as listening to victims, but appointing people attached to these missions, whose job it is to talk to victims, survivors and people who have been affected by abuse, is a vital part of that," Mr. Carver told Sputnik.

    "I think there should be a clear program in the UN and something dedicated to helping these women, not only in compensation, but in taking care of them. There should be medical care and psychological assistance. If there has been a woman that has been raped, they tend to be isolated from within their communities or they can be stigmatized in many ways, and those are also some of the problems that the UN should be addressing," Mr. Hajayandi said.

    "They need to take into account all those problems, so that the person who has suffered is fully restored and feels like a human being again. What the abuse does is rob them of their dignity and make them feel as if they are not members of their communities any more," Mr. Hajayandi concluded.

    Related:

    UN 'Turned Blind Eye' to Horrible Sexual Assaults by Its Peacekeepers
    'Horrific' CAR Crimes: Petition Calls for Removal of #PredatoryPeacekeepers
    French Peacekeepers Sexually Abuse African Children, Bestiality Rumored
    Tags:
    UN peacekeepers, sexual abuse, rape, United Nations, UN Department of Peacekeeping Operations, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Volcanic Sand and Pacific Waves: Surfing Festival in Russia’s Kamchatka
    Volcanic Sand and Pacific Waves: Surfing Festival in Russia’s Kamchatka
    One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
    One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
    Russian nuclear submarine Ulyanovsk
    The Ulyanovsk, Russia's Yasen-Class Nuclear Submarine

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok