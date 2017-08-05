Reckless Military Activities in Korea to Cause Catastrophe - Russian Envoy

Potential reckless military activities regarding North Korea carried out by anyone will result in a disaster for both regional and global stability, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said Saturday.

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, the UN Security Council (UNSC) unanimously adopted the resolution tightening the sanctions imposed on North Korea. The document implies prohibition of imports of coal, iron, iron ore, lead and seafood from the Asian nation by the UN member states.

"We would like to hope that the US Secretary of States' assurances were sincere that the US is not seeking to dismantle the existing North Korean situation or to forcibly unite the peninsula or military intervene in the country. However, we are concerned that our proposed paragraph [securing these provisions] in the draft resolution was not supported. The possible military misadventures by any side are liable to cause a disaster for regional and global stability," Nebenzya said