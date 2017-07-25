Register
17:00 GMT +325 July 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft weapon systems during the combat duty drills of the surface to air-misile regiment in the Moscow Region.

    Russia, Turkey Sign Documents on S-400 Supplies - Erdogan

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1884132

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that Russia and Turkey have signed documents of S-400 air defense supplies, Turkish TV channel Haber7 reports.

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Tuesday that Turkey and Russia had signed a document on supplies of S-400 missile systems.

    "Russia and we took necessary steps, signatures have been put, we hope to see S-400 in our country and will do joint production of them," Erdogan said speaking at a ruling party session.

    The S-400 Triumph is Russia's next-generation mobile surface-to-air missile system carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. It integrates a multifunctional radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, and a command and control center.

    S-400 regiment enters on duty in Crimea
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Malgavko
    How NATO Can Benefit From Russia-Turkey S-400 Deal and Why Ankara Needs It
    On July 18, the head of Russia's Rostec state corporation Sergei Chemezov said technical issues of the contract for the supply of the S-400 systems to Turkey had been resolved, with only administrative ones remaining.

    As of now, Russia has concluded a contract for the delivery of the S-400 systems with China alone. Negotiations are also being conducted with India.

    Earlier, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a briefing that the United States wants NATO allies to have interoperable equipment, and Turkey would need to explain for itself the choice of the Russian S-400 air defense systems.

    "Turkey is a NATO ally, and one of the cornerstone things that we like to have with any of our allies…is the ability to have equipment that interoperates," Davis told reporters. "The reports of the S-400, and Turkey's purchase of that, Turkey would need to explain that for itself."

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his turn said that he saw no reason for the United States' concerns from in connection with the Ankara-Moscow talks on the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

    "Why should this be a concern? Each country should take certain measures to ensure its security. Which side can ensure these measures, there the steps are taken. How many times have we talked with America, but it did not work out, so like it or not, we began to make plans about the S-400. Our interested departments are negotiating, and this step will be taken," Erdogan said at a press conference in Ankara.

    Tags:
    arms supplies, military equipment, S-400, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tank Biathlon: Crews of 20 Countries All Set for Armored Vehicle Race in Russia
    Tank Biathlon: Crews of 20 Countries All Set for Armored Vehicle Race in Russia
    Free Market Lesson
    Free Market Lesson
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria
    Results of Russian Air Campaign and US-led Coalition Intervention in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok