US-Led Saber Guardian 17 Drills to Take Place in Europe on July 11-20

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Saber Guardian multinational exercise is hosted by Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania, with more than 25,000 service members from 22 allied and partner nations participating in the drills.
Get ready! #SaberGuardian runs July 11-20, although some exercises that enable it are already underway. Learn more: https://t.co/0eIc1LSpf3 pic.twitter.com/Vg7M0IzaWZ
— US Mission to NATO (@USNATO) 10 июля 2017 г.
The drills risk exacerbating tensions already simmering between Washington and Moscow.
