Register
22:10 GMT +310 July 2017
Live
    Search
    Boeing Growlers that will feature the next generation jammers.

    Australian Air Force Partners With US Navy for New Electronic Warfare Capability

    US Navy Air Systems Command
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 23 0 0

    Australia is moving forward with US defense giant Raytheon for the next-generation jammer program, to ensure the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) and its friends in the US Navy can engage all types of electronic warfare attacks in the South Pacific Theater and beyond.

    The next-generation jammers will be attached to a fleet of a dozen Boeing EA-18G Growleraircraft the RAAF plans to operate from midway through 2018, according to IHS Jane’s. RAAF is partnering with the US Navy on interoperability, installation and likely training, according to the outlet.

    Next Generation Jammer Increment 1, an external jamming pod, will replace the AN/ALQ-99 tactical jamming system currently integrated on the EA-18G GROWLER® aircraft. It will address advanced and emerging threats alike, as well as the growing number of threats.
    © US Naval Air Systems Command
    Next Generation Jammers

    Growlers are one of two types of planes operated by the Pentagon capable of operating in hostile or anti-access environments, a US Navy pilot who has flown EA-18Gs told Foxtrot Alpha in 2015.

    Electronic warfare is crucial to how the US Navy operates, the airman said. 

    "Electronic Attack (EA) is the offensive suppression of an adversary’s electromagnetic spectrum, focused primarily on radars and communications. Deny, monitor, manipulate, and evaluate, are all subsets of Electronic Warfare (EW) … As one can imagine in today’s technologically dependent lifestyle, denial of those means would seriously impede someone’s ability to function effectively. Information is everything, you can’t defend against what you don’t know or can’t see."

    Electronic Warfare
    CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Army CERDEC / ICE: Integrated Cyber and Electronic Warfare
    'Jam the Russians': US to Test Latest Electronic Warfare Gear in Europe

    Raytheon will earn a cool $1 billion to produce and outfit the RAAF aircraft with the new tool, which has already been fielded on US aircraft. The company’s jammers “provide a cloak of protection, confusing adversaries, creating ‘ghost’ aircraft and foiling sensors with focused radio energy,” according to Raytheon Australia.

    US forces are working to equip other aircraft besides the Growlers with the jammers. The electronic attack systems office and EA-6B program office finished a “critical design review” in late April. Officials determined “fabrication, demonstration and test could proceed,” Naval Air Systems Command announced May 18.

    Related:

    US Bombers Fly Over South Korea to Warn Off Pyongyang – Korean Air Force
    Royal Air Force of Oman Gets First of 12 Eurofighter Typhoons
    US Air Force Again Considers Killing A-10 ‘Warthogs’ Despite Lawmaker's Plea
    US Air Force Awards Engility $42Mln for Spacecraft Quality Control
    US Air Force Secretary Creates New Directorate to Ensure Space Superiority
    Tags:
    electronic warfare, EA-18G Growler, Royal Australian Air Force, US Navy, United States, Australia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    New Aircraft in Service With Russia's Veteran Air Wing
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria
    Anti-Daesh Offensive in Syria

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok