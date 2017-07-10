Register
17:37 GMT +310 July 2017
Live
    Search
    The USS Whidbey Island dock landing ship which arrived for the Sea Breeze 2016 exercise is seen here in Odessa port.

    US-Ukrainian Sea Breeze Military Drills in Black Sea Involve Over 3,000 Troops

    © Sputnik/ STR
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 4802

    The Sea Breeze military drills in Ukraine's south engage over 3,000 military personnel, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

    The Ukrainian Navy Hetman Sahaidachnyi frigate (R) and United States Navy missile destroyer Donald Cook (DDG-75) are moored near one another during the international drill Sea Breeze-2015 which officially begins in southern Ukrainian city of Odessa, on September 1, 2015.
    © AFP 2017/ ALEXEY KRAVTSOV
    US, Ukraine 'May Practice Seizing Territories' During Joint Drills in Black Sea
    KIEV (Sputnik) — The Sea Breeze military drills co-hosted by Washington and Kiev in Ukraine's southern Odessa city engage over 3,000 military personnel, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

    "Today, on July 10, the Ukrainian-US military and maritime exercises Sea Breeze-2017 were solemnly opened in Odessa… The drills are involving 31 ships, a boat and a support vessel, 29 aerial vehicles and over 3,000 of personnel," the statement read.

    The drills brought representatives of military forces from a total of 16 states to practice a multinational naval security operation in a crisis region, according to the statement.

    The press service of the Ukrainian Naval Forces reported that the drills are to be held on July 10-23 locally in the north-western part of the Black Sea in the Odessa and Mykolaiv regions.

    The Sea Breeze exercises are annual multinational drills that train maritime, air defense, anti-submarine, and search and rescue operations, with the aim to strengthen cooperation among allies so as to ensure stability in the Black Sea region.

    Related:

    Ukrainian Naval Forces Refute Claims of Postponement of US-Led NATO Drills
    US, Ukraine 'May Practice Seizing Territories' During Joint Drills in Black Sea
    US Doesn't View Ukraine as 'Reliable Partner' for Donbass Talks
    US Fuel Loading Into Two Ukrainian NPP Units - Ukraine’s Nuclear Inspectorate
    Tags:
    naval drills, military drills, Ukrainian Naval Forces, Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Ukraine, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Hey Down There! Highlights of the International Drone Photography Contest 2017
    Stubborn as a Mule
    Stubborn Perseverance
    MC-21 new generation passenger airliner
    MC-21 New Generation Passenger Airliner

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok