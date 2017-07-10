International Seа Breeze Military Drills Start in Black Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the US Navy press service, this year's drills, which will be held until July 22, involve air, land, sea, and amphibious forces from 17 countries, namely Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Lithuania, Moldova, Norway, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Turkey, Ukraine, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The Sea Breeze exercises are annual multinational drills that train maritime, air defense, anti-submarine, search and rescue operations and are aimed at strengthening cooperation among allies to ensure stability in the Black Sea region.