Russian Supersonic 'Ship-Killer' Missile Launch Gets Leaked Online (VIDEO)

The video, posted on official Russian Defense Ministry’s YouTube channel, shows a Bastion-P mobile coastal defense system launching a P-800 Oniks supersonic anti-ship missile at a naval target located over 150 kilometers away from the coast during a training exercise.

According to Rossiyskaya Gazeta newspaper, the missile launcher was apparently part of a missile battalion of the Russian Pacific Fleet coastal defense forces.

Prior to this live-fire exercise the battalion performed a 200-kilometer march from its original deployment zone to the launch area located at one of the fleet’s training ranges.

Bastion-P mobile coastal defense missile systems are designed to engage naval surface targets, including carrier groups, landing craft and convoys.

In its standard configuration Bastion-P has a payload of 24 P-800 Oniks anti-ship missiles and can protect up to 600 kilometers of coastline from enemy amphibious landing operations.