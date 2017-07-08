Register
18:37 GMT +308 July 2017
Live
    Search
    A Tu-95MS bomber launches a Kh-101 cruise missile at the ISIS facilities (Islamic State, an international terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation) in Syria

    What Makes Russia's Advanced Kh-101 Cruise Missiles Such a Powerful Force

    Russian Defence Ministry
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 116760

    On Thursday, President Putin praised the performance of Russia's advanced Kh-101 cruise missiles, which have been used in Syria, saying they "showed a high degree of reliability." Russian military experts explained what makes these types of Russian missiles such a powerful force.

    On Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russia's Tu-95MS (Bear-F) long-range bombers had struck Daesh targets in Syria with brand-new Kh-101 cruise missiles, destroying three large terrorist arms and ammunition depots, as well as a terrorist command center near the city of Uqayribat on the border between Hama and Homs provinces.

    The strikes were made from a range of about 1,000 kilometers and marked the sixth time that Russia has used the Kh-101 in combat, the Ministry said.

    On Thursday, President Putin praised the performance of Russia's advanced missiles.

    "Regarding the use of our weapons, including in the fight against terrorists in the Syrian Arab Republic, I would like to thank both the military and the designers of our state-of-the-art Kh-101 missile systems. This missile showed a very high degree of reliability," Putin said at a meeting of the commission for military-technical cooperation (MTC).

    He praised Russian weapons used against terrorists in Syria.

    A Tu-95MS bomber launches a Kh-101 cruise missile at the ISIS facilities (Islamic State, an international terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation) in Syria
    Russian Defence Ministry
    'High Reliability': Putin Praises Performance of Kh-101 Cruise Missiles in Syria
    "I will note that Russian weapons demonstrate reliability and great capabilities during the anti-terrorist operation in Syria," Putin said.

    He added that when exporting armaments, Russia is taking into account the international situation in order to prevent the intensification of any conflicts.

    In its comment on the issue, Russia's online newspaper Vzglyad noted that the infrastructure of terrorists in Syria is not the only possible target for the weaponry of this class and it was not developed for the fight against Daesh. Airfields, air-raid shelters, command centers, military bases, missile launchers, oil storage facilities, and other infrastructure objects which are worth millions and billions of US dollars and which are located deep inside an enemy's territory, could be easily destroyed with one such missile, worth a couple million rubles and within a couple of hours.

    Kh-101 cruise missile
    © Photo: YouTube/АRMY. RU
    Kh-101 cruise missile

    It is not surprising that such weaponry provides serious military advantages. Its use in Syria may be regarded as a range field test, very important from the military-engineering point. However, as terrorists don't possess advanced missile defense systems, they can't be fully called combat tests.

    Lieutenant-General Aitech Bizhev, former Deputy Commander of the Air Force for the CIS, commented on the state-of-the-art missile, saying that it was developed to replace the Kh-55 (NATO reporting name AS-15 'Kent'), a Soviet/Russian subsonic air-launched cruise missile, designed by MKB Raduga.

    "It is a more precision-guided missile with an advanced range of up to 4,500 kilometers in real combat conditions," he said.

    It was manufactured using modern technology to reduce radar visibility and is equipped with a system of terrain avoidance.

    In its analysis of the missile, online journal Strategic Culture Foundation earlier noted that the new cruise missile "is believed to be able to correct its flight trajectory. It boasts a low radar signature. In particular, an opto-electronic flight correction system is used instead of a radio altimeter. The weapon with radar-evading stealth features poses unique threats because it can defeat defenses by flying at low altitudes, avoiding radars, and hiding behind terrain."

    Lieutenant-General Aitech Bizhev confirmed to Vzglyad that low radar visibility and the system of terrain avoidance enable the missile to avoid air defense systems and hit the target.

    Military expert Anton Lavrov told the outlet that the Kh-101 uses GLONASS, the Russian satellite navigation system, for trajectory correction, which enables it to plan a more complicated route including flights over featureless terrains. The missile is reported to have an accuracy of five to six meters.

    A Tu-95MS bomber launches a Kh-101 cruise missile at the ISIS facilities (Islamic State, an international terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation) in Syria
    Russian Defence Ministry
    Why Striking Daesh With New Kh-101 Missiles Was Both 'Right and Justified'
    Andrei Frolov, an expert at the Center of Analysis of Strategies and Technologies said that in comparison with the earlier modifications, this missile has a longer range, has lower observance, and is more precise and more protected against jamming.

    "A range of 4,500 kilometers is a serious characteristic of an air launched missile. Not many countries have such weaponry in their possession," the expert said.

    Kh-101 was initially developed in versions fitted with a non-nuclear warhead (the Kh-101) and with a nuclear warhead (the Kh-102). The missile can be equipped with a high-explosive, penetrating, or cluster warhead. The conventional warhead would pack 880lbs (400 kg) of explosives. The nuclear warhead is thought be a 250KT device.

    The Kh-101 is integrated with the Tu-160 (twelve missiles), Tu-95MS16 (eight missiles), Tu-22M3/5 (four missiles) and Su-34 (two missiles) bombers. The weapon can be launched  by an aircraft at an altitude of from 3,000 up to 12,000 m flying at a speed in the range of 900 km per hour. The weapon has no booster. It has to be dropped to give it initial velocity.

    The Tupolev Tu-95M strategic missile carrying bomber
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Belousov
    'Two Tasks' Russia Accomplished by Striking Daesh With New Kh-101 Cruise Missiles (VIDEO)
    According to the analysis of the Strategic Culture Foundation, the new missiles afford Russia’s bomber fleet a long-range precision strike capability that was until recently the sole purview of the US Air Force.

    Aitech Bizhev noted that the Kh-101 is an analogue of the US cruise missile. However in terms of its precision and navigation system Russian missiles are advantageous.

    This view is echoed by Andrei Frolov, who also noted that Russian missiles are advantageous over Boeing AGM86, which are integrated with Boeing B-52 strategic bombers. The US missiles have the range up to 2,500 kilometers. The expert said that the US prefers launching Tomahawk cruise missiles from its battle ships.

    Anton Lavrov explained that Tomahawks have a wider set of flight plans, but lower speed, precision and range. The range of AGM-109H/K (the modification of Tomahawk), for example, is up to 2,500 kilometers.

    He noted that the US has in possession a new modification of a missile with stealth features, but it is not strategic and its range is less than 1,000 kilometers.

    "The Kh-101 and the Kh-102 missiles increase opportunities of both non-nuclear and nuclear strikes," Andrei Frolov concluded.

    Tags:
    cruise missiles, Kh-101, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Facing Up to Life: Incredibly Moving Portraits From Andrei Stenin Photo Contest
    Melania the Intruder
    Melania the Party Crasher
    G20 in numbers
    G-20 in Numbers

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok