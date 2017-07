TOKYO (Sputnik) — The South Korean military said its F-15 and F-16 fighters joined the US B-1B bombers for a joint exercise to "sternly respond" to Pyongyang’s ballistic missile launches, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The four warplanes reportedly held live fire drills over the northeastern Gangwon province bordering North Korea to train precision strikes against its key assets.

On Friday, two long-range US bombers also flew over the disputed East China Sea, which is claimed by Beijing, allegedly to asset its status as an international territory. China has responded angrily to all such maneuvers by the United States.