Boeing Wins Nearly $93Mln for NATO, Saudi AWACS Aircraft Support

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US defense giant Boeing won almost $93 million US Air Force contract to supply technical support for E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft operated by Japan, NATO, Saudi Arabia, Britain and France, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"The Boeing Company [of] Oklahoma City, Oklahoma has been awarded a $92,900,000 [contract]… for E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) sustainment engineering and technical support," the release stated on Friday.

The contract will generate technical requirements for the US Air Force, Japan’s Air Self Defense Force (JASDF), the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF), the United Kingdom (UK) and France, the Defense Department explained.

Work on the contract is scheduled to last five years and to be completed by July 9, 2022, the release added.